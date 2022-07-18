Ultrafiltration Membranes Market- Detailed Survey & Outlook Report Shows How Top Companies Is Able to Survive in Future.

Emergen Research Logo

Ultrafiltration Membranes Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in ultrafiltration membrane technology

Growing emphasis on municipal wastewater treatment in urban areas and need for conserving natural resources are some key factors driving global market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrafiltration membranes market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady ultrafiltration membranes market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for membrane filtration in municipal water treatment facilities as it allows reduction in chlorine use during final disinfection, which is especially beneficial for lengthy water distribution network, where water quality must be consistently maintained. Membrane filtration, particularly ultrafiltration, is being used to improve and optimize disinfection of water and biologically treated wastewater, as ultrafiltration acts as a barrier for viruses, bacteria, and protozoa. Steady revenue growth of the market can also be attributed to rising focus on ultrafiltration process for treating secondary effluents comprising a wide range of pollutants such as dissolved inorganics, biodegradable & refractory organic compounds, suspended & colloidal matter, and oils, produced in refineries. Ultrafiltration membranes are also used to remove contaminants in effluents so as to recycle used water for various other critical operations in refineries.

The ultrafiltration membranes report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global ultrafiltration membranes market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Based on product type, the hollow-fiber ultrafiltration membranes segment is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR over forecast period. Hollow fiber membranes have been constructed using chemically stable selective layers, which enables use of oxidizing chemical solutions. Confluence of chemical stability and hollow-fiber structure has sped up development of these novel membranes, allowing for easy and direct water treatment methods with ultrafiltration selectivity.

The ultrafiltration membranes market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing adoption of advanced filtration technologies and strict regulations pertaining to drinking water. Additionally, presence of leading market players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation and 3M Company in countries in this region is supporting market revenue growth.

Based on material type, the polymer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Polymeric ultrafiltration membranes find widespread application in several filtration applications in water & wastewater treatment and food & beverage industries. Polymeric membranes have become more essential in potable water reuse as budget and performance of membrane technologies have increased. In most potable reuse facilities, polymeric membranes are currently employed to eliminate colloidal and dissolved contaminants. Usually, polymers such as polyvinylidene fluoride-based ultrafiltration membranes possess nanomaterials including carbon nanotubes or metal/metal oxide, enhance performance of polymeric ultrafiltration membrane. Polyethersulfone (PES) or Polysulfone (PS) and polytetrafluoroethylene are some commonly used polymers in membrane filtration technology.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Pentair, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, 3M Company, Alfa Laval, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Toray Industries Inc., Pall Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC., and PCI Membranes.

Furthermore, the report divides the Ultrafiltration Membranes market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrafiltration membranes market based on material type, product type, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Polymer

Ceramic

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Hollow Ultrafiltration Membranes

Tubular Ultrafiltration Membranes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Municipal Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical Drugs Processing

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical Processing

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Ultrafiltration Membranes Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Ultrafiltration Membranes industry

