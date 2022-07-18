Water Quality Monitoring Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future | Horiba, Ltd., Xylem Inc.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smart water networks

The growing government initiatives and funding for pollution control and monitoring and increasing awareness regarding water pollution and contamination are driving the demand of the market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity. Moreover, the government of several countries established strict regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries and also introduced several policies to improve the quality of water. For example, the Safe Drinking Act and Clean Water Act were established by the U.S. government to save the water sources from further contamination.

The Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Water Quality Monitoring industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Water Quality Monitoring market along with crucial statistical data about the Water Quality Monitoring market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/197

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2016, General Electric Company announced its partnerships with the North American Alliance of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) in order to accelerate wastewater and smart water development in North America.

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.

North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the strict policies and regulations regarding environmental degradations and the financial incentives provided by the government and different organizations.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/197

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water quality monitoring market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ph Meters

Conductivity sensor

TOC Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Meter

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Commercial Space

Government Building

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/197

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Water Quality Monitoring market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Water Quality Monitoring market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Water Quality Monitoring market.

Radical Highlights of the Water Quality Monitoring Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Water Quality Monitoring market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Water Quality Monitoring market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/197

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Hunting And Shooting Ammunition Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hunting-and-shooting-ammunition-market

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/commercial-vehicle-sensors-market

Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/traffic-jam-assist-systems-market

Ai-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

Solid Waste Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-waste-management-market

Liquid Hydrogen Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-wastewater-treatment

Greenhouse Film Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/greenhouse-film-market

Dairy Enzymes Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dairy-enzymes-market

Pet Food Packaging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pet-food-packaging-market

Industry 4.0 Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industry-4-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Water Quality Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027