Oleochemicals Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Oleochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global oleochemicals market reached a value of US$ 22.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Oleochemicals comprise glycerin, fatty alcohols (FALs), fatty acid methyl esters (FAMEs), fatty acid ethyl esters (FAEEs), free fatty acids (FFAs), and fatty amines. They are chemical compounds made from the hydrolysis of plant oils and animal fats. They are commonly used as a substitute for petroleum-based products, which are known as petrochemicals.

Global Oleochemicals Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing adoption of oleochemicals as a food emulsifier and flow agent in the food and beverage (F&B) industry represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. It can also be attributed to the rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products among individuals on account of the hectic schedules of individuals worldwide. In addition, their growing adoption as a thickening agent in personal care and cosmetic products, including soap, perfume, nail polish, lotions, and cream, is driving the market. Apart from this, several initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries are increasing the utilization of biodiesel. This is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Glycerine

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Breakup by Application:

Soaps and Detergents

Plastics

Paper

Lubricants

Rubber

Coatings and Resins

Personal Care Products

Others

Breakup by Feedstock:

Palm

Soy

Rapeseed

Sunflower

Tallow

Palm Kernel

Coconut

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

