Oleochemicals Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Oleochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global oleochemicals market reached a value of US$ 22.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027.
Covid-19 Impact:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Oleochemicals comprise glycerin, fatty alcohols (FALs), fatty acid methyl esters (FAMEs), fatty acid ethyl esters (FAEEs), free fatty acids (FFAs), and fatty amines. They are chemical compounds made from the hydrolysis of plant oils and animal fats. They are commonly used as a substitute for petroleum-based products, which are known as petrochemicals.
Global Oleochemicals Industry Trends and Drivers:
The increasing adoption of oleochemicals as a food emulsifier and flow agent in the food and beverage (F&B) industry represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. It can also be attributed to the rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products among individuals on account of the hectic schedules of individuals worldwide. In addition, their growing adoption as a thickening agent in personal care and cosmetic products, including soap, perfume, nail polish, lotions, and cream, is driving the market. Apart from this, several initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries are increasing the utilization of biodiesel. This is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Type:
Fatty Acids
Fatty Alcohols
Glycerine
Others
Breakup by Form:
Liquid
Solid
Breakup by Application:
Soaps and Detergents
Plastics
Paper
Lubricants
Rubber
Coatings and Resins
Personal Care Products
Others
Breakup by Feedstock:
Palm
Soy
Rapeseed
Sunflower
Tallow
Palm Kernel
Coconut
Others
Breakup by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Peru
Others
Middle East and Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Others
