ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC Offers Dependable Support for Hotel Financing in San Antonio
EINPresswire.com/ -- ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC recently introduced hotel finance assistance services for investors looking for exciting investment opportunities in the hospitality industry. The team thrives on relationships with top banks and commercial lenders, which help it find the most incredible opportunities for its clients.
San Antonio is home to countless luxury hotels. That’s the reason most investors want to grow their money through the best investment opportunities. The only thing that keeps them stuck is a lack of dependable hotel financing options in San Antonio. ProActive Lending Group is here to break the pattern by finding the best loan rates for its clients. The team is always ready to help investors secure the right options to reach their ultimate goals. To achieve this, the company keeps looking for reliable lenders providing the best offers for borrowers.
“After working with private investors that were willing to take a chance if their investments were protected and secured, we formed a group of investors and began awarding the loans that banks could not or would not make to help both sides of the communities involved, with financing for new business and rehabs, and refinance loans,” says Bruce Myles. “We are able to apply more relaxed credit and property restrictions. We are able to look at the person and the value of their hard work and their property and make decisions that make things happen and dreams come true. We found that after we took the risk out of the deal, after the property had been rehabbed and stabilized, and after we did all of the hard work, the banks were happy and thankful for the opportunity to refinance at bank rates.”
Generally, hotel financing, whether it’s in San Antonio, Texas, or elsewhere, comes in different forms, like conventional commercial bank loans, SBA 7(a) loans, SBA 504 loans, and USDA B&I loans. While the first is among the most familiar, the others are government-backed (Though the SBA itself does not directly lend money to investors. It only sets forth requirements to approved lenders). Proactive Lending Group helps investors looking for attractive hotel financing options that best fit their individual needs.
About ProActive Lending Group, LLC:- ProActive Lending Group, LLC, was formed in 2003 by Bruce Myles. After working with private investors that were willing to take a chance if their investments were protected and secured, Myles, along with his team, formed a group of investors and began awarding the loans that banks could not or would not make to help both sides of the communities involved.
