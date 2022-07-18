Orthodontics Market: Rising Demand in Oral Hygiene & Malocclusion to Drive Industry Growth

Orthodontics Market 2022

Orthodontics Market Size To Reach $7.63 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Orthodontics Market generated $2.76 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.63 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The growing awareness about misaligned teeth and advanced diagnostic equipment to aid early detection have increased the number of patients seeking orthodontic treatment. Additionally, a gradual shift towards prevention, greater care in appliance cleaning, and better medical reimbursement for the misaligned teeth treatment is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period.

As countries around the world begin to reopen, the global orthodontics market has seen a stream of strong sales recovery, particularly in the dental aesthetics & oral hygiene segment, which is the largest segment we manufacture in the market. This rapid recovery in sales is due to the slow reopening of dentist and orthodontist practices around the world.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for dental procedures is one of the emerging market trends. AI has undergone tremendous advancements since its inception and has a wide range of problem-solving abilities, which can be applied in dentistry. For instance, in September 2020, medical technology company 3D Predict, which utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence software to create 3D models to design clear aligners, was launched in the U.S. Such market developments are anticipated to further increase the adoption in the U.S.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Most of the dental clinics were closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdown. This reduced the demand for different types of orthodontics such as brackets, ligatures, and others. Many dental surgeries were either canceled or postponed to avoid cross-contamination. Post-lockdown, dental clinics were restructured to operate with precautions. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global orthodontics market based on age group, type and region.

Based on age group, the children segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the adults segment.

Based on type, the brackets segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly 94% of the global orthodontics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the ligatures segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global orthodontics market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Align Technology, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Envista Holdings Corporation, G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), Dentsply Sirona Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., and T.P. Orthodontics, Inc.



Key Market Segments

• By Age Group

o Adults

o Children

• By Type

o Brackets

 Fixed brackets

 Removable brackets

o Anchorage Appliances

 Bands and buccal tubes

 Miniscrews

o Ligatures

 Elastomeric ligatures

 Wire ligatures

o Archwires

• By Region

o North America

 U.S. Orthodontics Market

 Canada Orthodontics Market

 Mexico Orthodontics Market

o Europe

 Germany Orthodontics Market

 France Orthodontics Market

 UK Orthodontics Market

 Italy Orthodontics Market

 Spain Orthodontics Market

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan Orthodontics Market

 China Orthodontics Market

 Australia Orthodontics Market

 India Orthodontics Market

 South Korea Orthodontics Market

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o LAMEA

 Brazil Orthodontics Market

 Saudi Arabia Orthodontics Market

 South Africa Orthodontics Market

 Rest of LAMEA



