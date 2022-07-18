Natural Zeolites Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2022-2028 | ZEO Inc., Zeocat Soluciones Ecológicas S.L.U.

Natural Zeolites Market

Natural zeolites are crystalline, microporous aluminosilicates that adsorb compounds such as metal ions and water through exchange of cations

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Zeolites Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Natural Zeolites Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Market Outlook

China, South Korea, New Zealand, and the U.S. were among the largest producers of natural zeolites in 2017. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the worldwide production of natural zeolite was pegged at 1.1 million metric tons in 2017. China held a market share of around 68% in the global natural zeolite production in 2017. The largest application segment for natural zeolites is construction, where it is predominantly used as a cement additive. The addition of zeolite in cement helps to produce a slower-hardening and stronger product. Other important applications of natural zeolite include, animal feed additive and nutrient release agent in soil conditioners.

China, India, and the U.S. are projected to be the major natural zeolite consuming countries over the forecast period, owing to growing construction industry in these countries. As of 2017, these countries are the three largest construction markets in the world. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) —part of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the Indian construction industry is expected to witness significant growth and reach US$ 5 billion by 2020. Therefore, growing construction industry is expected to propel growth of the natural zeolite market in India.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, sales of natural zeolites in the U.S. increased 11% in 2017 compared to 2016. This was owing to increasing demand for natural zeolites from animal feed and water purification applications.

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the global natural zeolites market include, ZEO Inc., Zeocat Soluciones Ecológicas S.L.U., St. Cloud Mining, Teague Mineral Products, Taza Su Limited, KMI Zeolite, ZEOCEM A.S., Minera Formas, and Bear River Zeolite.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global natural zeolites market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Water Treatment

Gas Filtration

Construction

Animal Nutrition

Healthcare

On the basis of region, the global natural zeolites market is segmented into:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

