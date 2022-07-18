Pharma ADMET Testing Market is expected to garner US$13.57 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5 | Says, The Insight Partners

Pharma ADMET Testing Market is expected to grow from US$ 6.78306 billion in 2021 to US$ 13.57862 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Pharma ADMET Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Testing Type” the high rate of late-stage drug failure is driving the demand for pharma ADMET testing. However, the high cost of ADMET testing studies hinders the market growth. Further, the advent of high-throughput screening is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the pharma ADMET testing market in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure of Pharma ADMET Testing Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029509/

Pharma ADMET Testing Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6.78306 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 13.57862 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 186 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Testing Type, Technology, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Pharma ADMET Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

CMIC Holdings Co., Ltd.; Charles River Laboratories; WuXi AppTec; Promega Corporation; Merck KGaA; Agilient Technologies, Inc.; Biovia (Dassault Systemes); Cyprotex Limited; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; and IQVIA Inc. are among the key companies operating in the pharma ADMET testing market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029509/

In May 2019, WuXi AppTec announced a collaboration with Altasciences for providing comprehensive early-stage drug development from lead candidate selection to proof of concept. Through this collaboration, Altasciences will offer full-service solutions, including clinical pharmacology, first-in-human and proof-of-concept trials, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management supporting and conducting comprehensive early phase clinical services for WuXi AppTec’s multiple ongoing WuXi AppTec’s Investigational New Drug (WIND) programs.

In March 2022, Promega Corporation announced a partnership with MilliporeSigma for investigating endogenous biology, including those for drug development. Under this licensing agreement, Promega plans to use their intellectual property to develop CRISPR-edited cell lines, which can play a major role in determining drug efficacy, toxicity, and overall development.

North America dominates the pharma ADMET testing market. The US holds the largest share of the market in the region. A few factors such as technological advancements and large base of geriatric population prone to suffer from chronic diseases accelerate the high adoption of pharma ADMET testing and equipment coupled with considerable procedures, driving the overall pharma ADMET testing market growth. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report, consumers in the US benefit from having access to the safest and most advanced pharmaceutical systems in the world. The main consumer base in this system is Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) aiming to evaluate new drugs before they can be sold. Additionally, a laboratory located in the US is only permitted to participate in Department of Transportation (DOT) drug testing if it is certified by Human Health Services (HHS) under the National Laboratory Certification Program (NLCP).

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029509

The National Institute of Health (NIH) report states that drug development from initial discovery to final medication is an expensive, lengthy, and incremental process. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that it takes on average 12 years for an experimental drug to progress from the initial stage to the final product. The ultimate aim is to identify a molecule with the desired effect on the human body and establish its quality, safety, and efficacy for treating patients. For the record, North American companies invest more than US$ 20 billion in identifying and developing new drugs, and about 22% is spent on screening assays and toxicity testing, according to the statistics revealed by the NIH report. Also, ongoing technological advancements in drug discovery and testing in the US have gained popularity among top companies competing to reach the global market with a new drug molecule. In July 2021, a US tech company, NVIDIA announced the launch of "Cambridge 1" to assist British healthcare researchers to solve the industry's most urgent healthcare challenges. The Cambridge 1 supercomputer possesses the potential to significantly accelerate and optimize every stage of drug research. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the high adoption of pharma ADMET testing in the US.

High Rate of Late-stage Drug Failure Positively Influences Overall Market Growth

The disaster of a rising number of therapeutic molecules in the last phases of clinical trials can cost money and valuable time invested in the research and development of new drugs. This has led to the high investments in the development of new technologies for toxicity testing. According to the article “Importance of ADME/Tox in Early Drug Discovery,” 2022, in the current drug discovery and development pipeline, only 10 molecules out of 1,000 screened hits are projected to enter the preclinical testing stage, and only 9.6% will enter clinical trials. The drug approval process is projected to take 15 years on average, and phases II and III are the most expensive phases of clinical trials. The pre-approval expenditures for a medicine can be as high as US$ 2.56 billion, which further increases to US$ 2.87 billion in the post-approved stage. According to the study titled “Why 90% of Clinical Drug Development Fails and How to Improve It?”, 2022, 90% of clinical drug development fails despite the successful implementation of many strategies. After entering clinical investigations, 9 out of 10 drug candidates fail during phase I, II, and III clinical trials, and the drug approval process. Drug candidates rejected in preclinical stages are not included in the 90% failure rate of the drugs in clinical stages, as they don’t enter the phase I clinical trials. If preclinical drug candidates are included, the failure rate of drug discovery and development rises even higher than 90%. According to analyses of clinical trial data from 2010 to 2017, lacking clinical effectiveness (40–50%), uncontrollable toxicity (30%), poor drug-like qualities (10–15%), no commercial needs, and ineffective strategic planning (10%) are the four major causes of trial failure.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Pharma ADMET Testing Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00029509/

New drug development is both resource and time-intensive, where later clinical stages result in significant costs. The discovery and development of each new medicine that is approved for clinical use is a lengthy, expensive, and challenging process that takes over 10–15 years and costs on average over US$ 1–2 billion. To lower the attrition rate in drug research & development, it is crucial to filter and optimize the absorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination, and toxicity (ADMET) characteristics of pharmaceuticals at an early stage. It has been widely accepted that drug ADMET properties should be considered as early as possible to reduce failure rates in the clinical phase of drug discovery. In vitro and in vivo drug evaluation techniques have reached maturity in preclinical applications, and in silico technologies are gaining vast acceptance to evaluate the relevant properties of drugs in the preclinical stage. The development of software programs and in silico models is further promoting the implementation of ADMET studies. Thus, the increasing need for ADME testing in drug development boosts the pharma ADMET testing market.

Pharma ADMET Testing Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the pharma ADMET testing market is segmented into in-vivo ADMET testing, in-vitro ADMET testing, and in-silico ADMET testing. The in-vivo ADMET testing segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. Based on technology, the market is segmented into cell culture, high throughput, molecular imaging, and omic technology. The cell culture segment leads the market in terms of share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on application, the pharma ADMET testing market is segmented into systemic toxicity, renal toxicity, hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, and others. The systemic toxicity segment leads the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the hepatotoxicity segment would register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.

COVID-19 caused by a novel human coronavirus can lead to the severe acute respiratory syndrome. The repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak, including supply chain disruptions owing to extended factory shutdown and production delays, persisted for a short period. However, the exceeded demad-supply gap increased commodity pricing. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the pharma ADMET testing market positively due to the increased number of researchers across APAC. During the pandemic, the demand for in vitro toxicology studies increased to study several drugs and vaccines. Additionally, the increased number of researches led to the high utilization of technology instead of human resource to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Thus, the technology segment grew at an exponential level. Moreover, governments of APAC countries organized programs and open challenge events for researchers to come up with innovative drugs for COVID-19. Such events increased the overall research numbers due to the rise in government fundings. Thus, the above-mentioned facts indicate the positive impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pharma ADMET testing market.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Pharma ADMET Testing Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029509/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

In-Vitro Toxicology And Toxicity Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Service (Equipment, Assay Kits, Consumables, Software, Services); Technology (Cell Culture Technologies, High-Throughput Screening Technologies, OMICS Technologies); Method (Cell-Based Assays, Biochemical Assays, In-Silico, Ex-Vivo); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Cosmetics Industry, Food Industry, and Chemical Industry)

In Vivo Toxicology Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Instruments, Animal models, Reagents and kits); Testing type (Chronic toxicity testing, Sub-chronic toxicity testing, Sub-acute toxicity testing, Acute toxicity testing); Toxicity endpoint (Immunotoxicity, Systemic toxicity, Carcinogenicity, Genotoxicity, Developmental and reproductive toxicity (DART)) and Geography

Cell Culture Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Equipment and Consumables); Application (Biopharmaceutical Therapeutics, Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, and Other Applications); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Research Institutes)

Molecular Imaging Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Gamma Camera, Single Photon Emission Computed Technology, Positron Emission Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, Optical Imaging, Molecular Ultrasound Imaging); Application (Cancer, Heart Disease, Brain Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Lung Disorders, Bone Disorders, Others); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others)

High Throughput Screening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Service (Consumables, Instruments, Accessories, Software, and Services), Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Ultra-High-Throughput Screening, Bioinformatics, and Label-Free Technology), Application (Drug Discovery, Biochemical Screening, Life Sciences Research, and Other Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), and Others)

High Throughput Process Development Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product And Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services); Technology (Chromatography, Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy, Other Technologies); Molecule Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Other Molecules); End User (Biopharmaceutical, Contract Research Organization, Academic Research Institutes) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/pharma-admet-testing-market