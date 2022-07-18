Beyond Ride Is The Most Trusted Healthcare And Ambulance Service Provider In Seattle
Seattle, the chief city of the state of Washington, the seat of King County, the largest metropolis of the Pacific Northwest, and one of the largest and most beautiful urban centers in the United States. The Seattle metropolitan area's population is 4.02 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States.

More than 3.6 million Americans are known to miss or delay medical care because there is a scarcity of appropriate transportation to their appointments.
More than 3.6 million Americans are known to miss or delay medical care because there is a scarcity of appropriate transportation to their appointments. It is also known that numerous low-income Americans have the inadequate disposable income necessary to have access to a working automobile, and may lack public transit options to get to and from medical appointments.
Beyond Ride provides a non-emergency medical transportation benefit that pays for the least costly and appropriate way of getting people to their appointments.
Beyond ride provides non-emergency medical transportation for various hospitals, helping with customers being discharged, and shifting appliances or tools from one hospital to another. They strongly trust that a perfect blend of technology and service can reinvigorate specialized transportation and help folks with mobility bound to get around.
