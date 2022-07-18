Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,164 in the last 365 days.

Beyond Ride Is The Most Trusted Healthcare And Ambulance Service Provider In Seattle

Beyond Ride Medical Transportation Service

Beyond Ride Medical Transportation Service

More than 3.6 million Americans are known to miss or delay medical care because there is a scarcity of appropriate transportation to their appointments.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle, the chief city of the state of Washington, the seat of King County, the largest metropolis of the Pacific Northwest, and one of the largest and most beautiful urban centers in the United States. The Seattle metropolitan area's population is 4.02 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States.

More than 3.6 million Americans are known to miss or delay medical care because there is a scarcity of appropriate transportation to their appointments. It is also known that numerous low-income Americans have the inadequate disposable income necessary to have access to a working automobile, and may lack public transit options to get to and from medical appointments.

Beyond Ride provides a non-emergency medical transportation benefit that pays for the least costly and appropriate way of getting people to their appointments.

Beyond ride provides non-emergency medical transportation for various hospitals, helping with customers being discharged, and shifting appliances or tools from one hospital to another. They strongly trust that a perfect blend of technology and service can reinvigorate specialized transportation and help folks with mobility bound to get around.

Himesh Bhargo
BeyondRide
email us here

You just read:

Beyond Ride Is The Most Trusted Healthcare And Ambulance Service Provider In Seattle

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.