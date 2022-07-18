Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

Air cargo and freight applies to all the property that is carried in an aircraft. This includes mail and express. It's a service that enables you to send goods from one location to another. The cost of a package depends on the amount of weight and size of the item.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3753

The Air Cargo and Freight Logistics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Bollore Logistics

◘ Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

◘ CEVA Logistics

◘ Air China Ltd

◘ Deutsche Lufthansa AG

◘ DHL Express (Deutsche Post)

◘ FedEx Corporation

◘ Korean Air Co. Ltd

◘ Singapore Airlines

Key Market Drivers:

Adoption of real-time tracking network for air cargo is expected to propel growth of the global air cargo and freight logistics market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Descartes Systems Group, a provider of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions for logistics-intensive businesses, announced that Menzies Aviation, a provider of ground handling services, is deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy readers at all of its cargo facilities globally.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3753



Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Segmentation:

On the basis of destination type

◘ Domestic

◘ International

On the basis of cargo type

◘ Food

◘ Industry Materials

◘ Equipment

◘ Other

On the basis of service type

◘ Express

◘ Regular

Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics . Due to increased Air Cargo and Freight Logistics expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increasing demand for medical relief supplies. For instance, in November 2021, The National Air Cargo Group partnered with ‘Food For The Poor’ to ship surgical gowns to hospitals in Jamaica and Haiti.

Key Takeaways

◘ Major players operating in the global air cargo and freight logistics market are focused on launching new products and services to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, Pacific Air Cargo launched PACTRAK, its state-of-the-art air freight tracking and partner notification service.

◘ Major players operating in the global air cargo and freight logistics market are also focused on expanding route to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2021, CEVA Logistics partnered with Wuxi Sunan Shuofang International Airport Group and its affiliate logistics company to expand its global SKYCAPACITY air freight program with new ICN-WUX-ORD route to be operated with a Boeing 747 full freighter.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3753

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Dynamics

3.1. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis



6. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others



7. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis



8. Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market

8.3. Europe Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments



10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

.....