Meta 1 Network Launches the Infrastructure Needed to Bring over 3 Billion Gamers into the Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2021, Meta 1 (M1) Network is launching the decentralized real-time rendering infrastructure necessary to unlock global metaverse adoption.





M1 is building the first decentralized, scalable, real-time cloud rendering platform allowing users to access the metaverse without the limitations imposed by hardware.

This means that for the first time, gamers are no longer limited by the hardware they can afford, and will have access to any game or metaverse, any where, on any device. All they need is a screen and an internet connection.

With the M1 Network, decentralized GPU computing power, often used in traditional cryptocurrency mining operations, can now be utilized to render games and the metaverse on behalf of a user.

This mass deployment of GPU resources is particularly relevant now as Ethereum, one of the largest cryptocurrencies, is moving away from utilizing mining operations (Proof of Work) and towards its new Proof of Stake model.

This move away from Proof of Work operations will see large amounts of GPU computing power being released in to the market and looking for a new home.

Unlike Proof of Stake or Proof of Work networks, M1 Network nodes will provide rendering services. M1 defines these operations as Proof of Rendering.

Based on this mechanism, the M1 Network can provide rendering capacity to users' by connecting their rendering requests with the most appropriate M1 rendering node.

With M1, these resources can now be utilized in a Proof of Rendering operation to provide global accessibility to the metaverse, regardless of economic standing and available hardware. Previously underserved regions like SEA, LATAM, India and Africa now have a far more accessible pathway for metaverse adoption.

M1's vision is to revolutionize the infrastructure of the metaverse and reshape cloud rendering on the blockchain. This will result in a total restructuring of how users access digital and gaming content.

What it means for users:

Accessibility for all. Any device. Anywhere. No hardware restrictions.

Lightning-fast speed and low latency. With support for 3D, 4K, and VR.

Seamless Web3 integration. Users have full access across all chains, and can port tokens in/out of games and quickly convert them.

Open Ecosystem. Content barriers are now removed. Content providers and studios control what content they upload. Users can access vastly more content.

A perfect on-ramp. Web3 is scary, but in-game transactions and digital asset ownership has been in gaming for over a decade. Converting Web2 gamers to Web3 gamers is as simple as providing a more familiar interface.

M1 has been built to meet all five of these criteria. It's up to 5 times more affordable (and dropping) than traditional platforms, built for performance, is a crypto-native network, and is a truly open content ecosystem.

The M1 Network platform is already up and running, with many of the top Gamefi titles live on it's closed beta. M1 has 7 global nodes currently up, with 14 more coming online in July 2022. With rapid progress being made, M1 is forging resolutely toward its goal of becoming a core infrastructure layer and unlocking content accessibility in the metaverse.

About Meta 1 (M1) Network

Meta 1 (M1) Network was established in 2021 and is based in Singapore. M1 is dedicated to building the infrastructure layer that will unlock global access to the metaverse. They intend to onboard over 3 billion users into the metaverse over the next 10 years.

