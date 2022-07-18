Catheon Gaming ranked by KPMG & HSBC as the #1 Emerging Giant in the blockchain sector and the top 10 Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Aus, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheon Gaming, the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by KPMG & HSBC as one of the top 10 Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific, the #1 Emerging Giant in the blockchain sector, and the #1 Emerging Giant in Hong Kong, published in their joint report ‘Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’.

KPMG & HSBC analyzed 6,472 technology-focused start-ups in 12 key markets in Asia Pacific to identify the top 100 companies most likely to emerge as potential unicorns. Consideration for these rankings were based on KPMG & HSBC analysis to identify exemplary business models to assess future growth potential of these companies as well as estimated valuations and venture capital received.



From the larger pool of companies, Catheon Gaming is proud to have been ranked #1 in Hong Kong, #1 in the blockchain sector, and #8 overall in the Asia Pacific region.



The KPMG & HSBC ‘Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’ joint report takes an in-depth look at new economy businesses across the region that they believe will make a lasting impact on the global business landscape over the next decade.



KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 145 countries and territories with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world.

HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations. HSBC serves over 40 million customers worldwide through a network that covers 64 countries and territories.



William Wu, Founder & Co-CEO, Catheon Gaming commented: “We are honored to be selected by KPMG & HSBC as one of the 10 leading Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific. We are humbled that our efforts are being recognized, and we are proud to contribute to the growth of the region, which has given rise to some of the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the gaming and blockchain space. We have a firm belief that gaming will be the key driver in accelerating blockchain mass adoption, and we will continue our relentless drive to achieve this vision”.



