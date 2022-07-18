Representative body of UK parks welcomes new top team

Riverside Caravan Park in the Yorkshire Dales is one of the 3,000 UK parks represented by BH&HPA Chris Brannigan comes in as CEO tasked with taking BH&HPA forward British Holiday and Home Parks Association

The professional association which represents Britain's dynamic parks sector is now under new leadership

Park owners in the UK represent a vital and growing business force, and their voice will now be heard even more strongly” — Chris Brannigan, CEO of BH&HPA

GLOUCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The board of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association has announced the appointment of a new executive team tasked with bringing in a raft of sweeping changes.

New CEO Chris Brannigan, along with new Chief Operations Officer Nicki Roberts and new Director of Policy and Communications Katherine Haynes, are now in place to take BH&HPA, the representative body of the parks industry, into a new and revitalised direction.

Representing Britain’s holiday, touring and residential park owners and managers, the association's mission is to enable 5,000 people working across 2,000 member-businesses to achieve their ambitions by supporting them in the management of around 3,000 UK parks.

Chris Brannigan brings a broad range of professional experience and expertise to his role. A former Army officer, business owner and political adviser at 10 Downing Street, Chris will lead a strategic review of BH&HPA as part of the board’s aim to drive forward the association.

He will be supported by Nicki Roberts who will maintain BH&HPA’s outstanding member services provision from its central office in Gloucester, together Katherine Haynes who joins the association from National Highways.

Together, they aim to enhance still further the range of services which members receive, to position BH&HPA for an enlarged role in advocacy and communication with policy decision makers, and to proactively campaign on behalf of park owners.

Chris Brannigan said: “I am delighted that the board has asked me to take on this role. Park owners in the UK represent vital businesses in their communities, often in coastal and rural areas loved by many for their outstanding locations.

"Members of BH&HPA represent a diverse range of owners, from corporate groups through to micro-businesses, manufacturers, traders and service providers. I am looking forward to working with my talented new team to meet the requirements of our membership, and to maintain a strong voice in relevant debates within and outside our sector," said Chris.

Thomas Marshall, Chairman of the BH&HPA and the owner of Riverside Caravan Park in North Yorkshire, said: “Chris and his new team present an opportunity for BH&HPA to move up a gear and to build upon the work undertaken by his predecessors, especially during the Covid crisis.

"Their goal will also be to put members in the best position possible to tackle any new challenges arising in the future, and to embrace new opportunities. As a board, we consider it fortunate that we have been able to attract such a superb combination of talent to work on our behalf," added Thomas.