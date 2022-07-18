Smartwatch Market Size, Trends, Demand, Share & Industry Growth - 2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smartwatch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global smartwatch market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. A smartwatch refers to a wearable computing device that helps with timekeeping. It can be connected with smartphones through Bluetooth and third-party applications to provide enhanced features, such as monitoring heart rate, tracking daily activities, and setting alarm and reminders. A smartwatch can consist of a touchscreen display that offers additional functionalities, including displaying weather information, navigation, listing stock prices, texting, and making phone calls. As compared to traditional watches, smartwatches can collect, process, and react to stimuli from the real world.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download Free Sample Brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smartwatch-market/requestsample

Global Smartwatch Market Trends:

The rising adoption of smart devices represents the key factor driving the global smartwatch market growth. In confluence with this, the proliferation of smartphones and improved internet connectivity are further inflating the product sales across the globe. Moreover, the increasing number of technologically literate consumers, especially in the developing economies, and the escalating demand for aesthetically appealing, multifunctional smart products are catalyzing the market growth. The rising participation in sports and fitness activities, facilitated by the growing health consciousness, has encouraged individuals to keep a track of their daily fitness regime. This, in turn, has prompted manufacturers to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), global positioning system (GPS), and waterproof technologies to ensure smart diagnostics. Furthermore, the adoption of smartwatches significantly increased amidst the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) due to the growing need to accurately monitor various health parameters, such as oxygen saturation and blood pressure levels.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global smartwatch market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, operating system, application and distribution channel.

Competitive Landscape:

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Fossil Group Inc

Garmin Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Withings

Zepp Health Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

Extension

Standalone

Hybrid

Breakup by Operating System:

WatchOS

Android

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Assistance

Healthcare and Wellness

Sports

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Buy full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smartwatch-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

Gcc Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market

Anhydrous Milk Fat Butter Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anhydrous-milk-market

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market

HPMC Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hpmc-technical-material-market-report

Biomass Gasification Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant

Biosimilar Market in Europe: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-biosimilar-market

Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market

Incinerator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market

Vietnam Aquaculture Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquaculture-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.