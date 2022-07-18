At 7.6% CAGR, Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Size to Surpass US$ 10,306.1 Million by 2030 | North America Region is Expected to Remain One of the Key Market throughout the Forecast Period (2022-2030)
The market is expected to perform well due to the long term growth based on aging population, continuing scientific breakthroughs, increased affluence in the emerging markets and industry consolidation.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “Pharmaceutical Lipids Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Product (Simple Lipids (Triglycerides, Waxes), Compound Lipids (Phospholipids, Sphignolipids, Glycolipds, Supholipds), Derived Lipids (Steroids, Sterol sulfates, Prostaglandins, Others), Cholesterol, Fatty Acids, Others), By Chemical Sources (Compound Lipids (1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DMPA), 1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate(DPPA),1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DSPA), 1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol(DMPG), 1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol(DPPG),1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol(DSPG),1,Palmitoyl-2-oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (POPG)), Others), Derived Lipids (Carotenoids, Retinol, Tocopherols, PGA2, PGB2, PGE2, PGF1α, Others), Others), By Source (Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic, Natural), By Composition (Simple Lipids, Compound Lipids, Derived Lipids), By Application (Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems, Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems, Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems, Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructured Lipid Carriers, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral (Tablet, Solution), Parenteral (Intravenous, Intramuscular (Vaccines)), Topical) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030. The pharmaceutical lipids market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 5,740.4 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 10,306.1 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 7.6%.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- The simple lipids product type segment in the pharmaceutical lipids market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2,832.5 Mn during the forecast period
- In 2022, the compound lipid chemical source segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
- In 2022, the conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems application segment accounted for a key market share and is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
- North America region is expected to remain one of the key markets throughout the forecast period (2022-2030) and is further anticipated to witness significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry.
- In terms of value, the parental route of the administration segment is expected to account for more than one-third of the market share in 2022
Lipids can be understood as a heterogeneous group of organic compounds which are usually exhibited in plants, animals, as well as microorganisms. They integrate fats, waxes, sterols, and fat-soluble nutrients which are organic molecules. The pharmaceutical lipids have the majority of their utility as drug excipients for the formation of a drug. The soaring prevalence of chronic conditions among the population, in present times, such as cancer, and cardiac and neurological ailments is majorly propelling the demand of new drugs and efficient drug delivery mechanism, thereby accelerating the demand for pharmaceutical lipids across the global markets.
Growing demand for oral solid drug formulations to propel the demand of pharmaceutical lipids around the globe
- Oral solid dosage forms are the dominant mode of delivery in the pharmaceutical industry and are the preferred option for several medicine owing to cost-effectiveness and patient compliance. Further, the use of capsule/tablet for a drug product can provide benefits including physical and chemical stability, the convenience of handling unique brand recognition, and controlled release options.
- For all these factors the production volume for solid forms are significant, the market is expected to perform well due to the long-term growth based on the aging population, continuing scientific breakthroughs increased affluence in the emerging markets and industry consolidation.
- There has been an increase in the demand for oral solid drug formulation over the past years owing to ease of consumption across all ages. Oral dosage forms usually need more amount of excipients than other forms during the drug manufacturing process. Further many patients find it difficult to swallow hard tablets, thus manufacturers are developing innovative solid oral products like effervescent tablets, ODGs, lozenges, and others. All these aspects are expected to influence the demand for pharma lipids in the coming years.
Notably, lipids are gaining traction owing to their low toxicity levels. These properties of lipids further aid in effective drug delivery. Owing to this, the global pharmaceutical lipids market is projected to witness significant growth over the following years. In addition to that, in accordance to the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), about 90% of pipeline drugs and 40% of marketed drugs have low water solubility. On the basis of presumption, lipid-based preparations and drugs are becoming more frequent in diagnostics, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Such factors are further estimated to play a major role in accelerating the growth of the global pharmaceutical lipids market over the years. What is more, the growing adoption of a comprehensive range of natural, semi-synthetic, synthetic, or entirely man-made lipids and polymers in the creation of several different dosage forms is further estimated to propel the market in the coming years.
Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Segmentation
The global pharmaceutical lipids market is segmented on the basis of product, chemical sources, sources, composition, application, route of administration, and region.
By Product
Simple Lipids
Triglycerides
Waxes
Compound Lipids
Phospholipids
Sphignolipids
Glycolipds
Supholipds
Derived Lipids
Steroids
Sterol sulfates
Prostaglandins
Others
Cholesterol
Fatty Acids
Others
By Chemical Sources
Compound Lipids
1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DMPA)
1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DPPA)
1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DSPA)
1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (DMPG)
1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (DPPG)
1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (DSPG)
1,Palmitoyl-2-oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (POPG)
Others
Derived Lipids
Carotenoids
Retinol
Tocopherols
PGA2
PGB2
PGE2
PGF1α
Others
Others
By Source
Synthetic
Semi-Synthetic
Natural
By Composition
Simple Lipids
Compound Lipids
Derived Lipids
By Application
Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems
Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems
Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems
Liposomes
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
Nanostructured Lipid Carriers
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Tablet
Solution
Parenteral
Intravenous
Intramuscular (Vaccines)
Topical
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in the global pharmaceutical lipids market are:
ABITEC Corporation (ABF Ingredients)
BASF SE
Croda International Plc
CordenPharma
NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation
Cayman Chemical Company
Lipoid GmbH
Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
Dishman Group
Gattefossé
IOI Oleo GmbH
Stepan Company
Evonik Industries AG
About Reports and Insights:
Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.
