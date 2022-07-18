At 7.6% CAGR, Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Size to Surpass US$ 10,306.1 Million by 2030 | North America Region is Expected to Remain One of the Key Market throughout the Forecast Period (2022-2030)

The market is expected to perform well due to the long term growth based on aging population, continuing scientific breakthroughs, increased affluence in the emerging markets and industry consolidation.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “ Pharmaceutical Lipids Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-203 0 ” analyzed By Product (Simple Lipids (Triglycerides, Waxes), Compound Lipids (Phospholipids, Sphignolipids, Glycolipds, Supholipds), Derived Lipids (Steroids, Sterol sulfates, Prostaglandins, Others), Cholesterol, Fatty Acids, Others), By Chemical Sources (Compound Lipids (1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DMPA), 1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate(DPPA),1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DSPA), 1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol(DMPG), 1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol(DPPG),1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol(DSPG),1,Palmitoyl-2-oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (POPG)), Others), Derived Lipids (Carotenoids, Retinol, Tocopherols, PGA2, PGB2, PGE2, PGF1α, Others), Others), By Source (Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic, Natural), By Composition (Simple Lipids, Compound Lipids, Derived Lipids), By Application (Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems, Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems, Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems, Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructured Lipid Carriers, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral (Tablet, Solution), Parenteral (Intravenous, Intramuscular (Vaccines)), Topical) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030. The pharmaceutical lipids market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 5,740.4 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 10,306.1 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 7.6%.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The pharmaceutical lipids market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 5,740.4 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 10,306.1 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 7.6%.

The simple lipids product type segment in the pharmaceutical lipids market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2,832.5 Mn during the forecast period

In 2022, the compound lipid chemical source segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2022, the conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems application segment accounted for a key market share and is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America region is expected to remain one of the key markets throughout the forecast period (2022-2030) and is further anticipated to witness significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

In terms of value, the parental route of the administration segment is expected to account for more than one-third of the market share in 2022

Lipids can be understood as a heterogeneous group of organic compounds which are usually exhibited in plants, animals, as well as microorganisms. They integrate fats, waxes, sterols, and fat-soluble nutrients which are organic molecules. The pharmaceutical lipids have the majority of their utility as drug excipients for the formation of a drug. The soaring prevalence of chronic conditions among the population, in present times, such as cancer, and cardiac and neurological ailments is majorly propelling the demand of new drugs and efficient drug delivery mechanism, thereby accelerating the demand for pharmaceutical lipids across the global markets.

Growing demand for oral solid drug formulations to propel the demand of pharmaceutical lipids around the globe

Oral solid dosage forms are the dominant mode of delivery in the pharmaceutical industry and are the preferred option for several medicine owing to cost-effectiveness and patient compliance. Further, the use of capsule/tablet for a drug product can provide benefits including physical and chemical stability, the convenience of handling unique brand recognition, and controlled release options.

For all these factors the production volume for solid forms are significant, the market is expected to perform well due to the long-term growth based on the aging population, continuing scientific breakthroughs increased affluence in the emerging markets and industry consolidation.

There has been an increase in the demand for oral solid drug formulation over the past years owing to ease of consumption across all ages. Oral dosage forms usually need more amount of excipients than other forms during the drug manufacturing process. Further many patients find it difficult to swallow hard tablets, thus manufacturers are developing innovative solid oral products like effervescent tablets, ODGs, lozenges, and others. All these aspects are expected to influence the demand for pharma lipids in the coming years.

Notably, lipids are gaining traction owing to their low toxicity levels. These properties of lipids further aid in effective drug delivery. Owing to this, the global pharmaceutical lipids market is projected to witness significant growth over the following years. In addition to that, in accordance to the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), about 90% of pipeline drugs and 40% of marketed drugs have low water solubility. On the basis of presumption, lipid-based preparations and drugs are becoming more frequent in diagnostics, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Such factors are further estimated to play a major role in accelerating the growth of the global pharmaceutical lipids market over the years. What is more, the growing adoption of a comprehensive range of natural, semi-synthetic, synthetic, or entirely man-made lipids and polymers in the creation of several different dosage forms is further estimated to propel the market in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical lipids market is segmented on the basis of product, chemical sources, sources, composition, application, route of administration, and region.

By Product

Simple Lipids

Triglycerides

Waxes

Compound Lipids

Phospholipids

Sphignolipids

Glycolipds

Supholipds

Derived Lipids

Steroids

Sterol sulfates

Prostaglandins

Others

Cholesterol

Fatty Acids

Others

By Chemical Sources

Compound Lipids

1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DMPA)

1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DPPA)

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate (DSPA)

1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (DMPG)

1,2-Dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (DPPG)

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (DSPG)

1,Palmitoyl-2-oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoglycerol (POPG)

Others

Derived Lipids

Carotenoids

Retinol

Tocopherols

PGA2

PGB2

PGE2

PGF1α

Others

Others

By Source

Synthetic

Semi-Synthetic

Natural

By Composition

Simple Lipids

Compound Lipids

Derived Lipids

By Application

Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Liposomes

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Tablet

Solution

Parenteral

Intravenous

Intramuscular (Vaccines)

Topical

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the global pharmaceutical lipids market are:

ABITEC Corporation (ABF Ingredients)

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

CordenPharma

NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation

Cayman Chemical Company

Lipoid GmbH

Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dishman Group

Gattefossé

IOI Oleo GmbH

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.

