Economizer Market Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast by 2030

Increase in construction activities and surge in refrigeration usage in the medical and automotive sectors are drive the growth of the global economizer market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand for clean and reusable energy, as well as the use of economizers in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) applications drive the economizer market growth. Furthermore, increase in construction activities and surge in refrigeration usage in the medical and automotive sectors are expected to be the major factors driving the market growth. Increase in demand for economizers from power plants, increased use of the product in construction activities, rapid industrialization, and urbanization around the world, and the prevalence of products with improved operational efficiency are the factors likely to accelerate the economizer market’s growth. On the other hand, increase in public awareness about fuel consumption and energy conservation, as well as presence of various opportunities, drive the economizer market growth. Surge in demand for economizers in power plants to reduce energy consumption, as well as various applications of economizers as heat exchangers in power plants, propel the growth of the industry. In addition, a significant increase in global energy consumption and electricity demand has resulted in increased power plant size, boosting the market growth of economies.

Market Trends

The use of economizers in a boiler’s wastewater recovery system is driving the demand for economizers.

In addition, economizers are increasingly being used in data centers to supplement or replace cooling devices such as computer room air conditioners (CRACs) and chillers. As a result, data center demands fuel the growth of economizers.

The growth of economizers around the world is being fueled by rapid industrialization and construction activity, as well as a surge in preference for renewable and clean energy sources. Rise in research activities for economizer advancement are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the economizers market.

Economizers are mechanical devices that are designed to save energy or perform a useful function like preheating a fluid.

The significant increase in global electricity demand has resulted in an increase in the size of power plants. One of the most common and traditional methods of generating electrical power is in a coal-fired thermal power plant.

The rise in use of economizers for various applications in the commercial and industrial sectors can be attributed to the surge in demand for economizers around the world. Furthermore, countries such as the U.S., Denmark, Canada, Sweden, and Poland are investing in clean energy resources to meet rising energy demand, influencing the market for economizers.

Key Market Players

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls International PLC

Alfa Laval AB

Thermax Ltd

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

Belimo Holding AG

Stulz Air Technology Systems, Inc

Secespol SP. z o.o.

Cain Industries

Saacke GMBH

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in a number of countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business closures. All-major industries are experiencing severe disruptions, including supply chain breakdowns, technology event cancellations, and office closures because of the outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The economizer market is also suffering from the overall market breakdown caused by COVID-19 due to factory closures, supply chain obstacles, and the global economic downturn.

