Adhesive Tapes Market | Will Hit USD 9.25 Billion by 2028 | Growing at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2022-2028

Adhesive Tapes Market Size was valued at USD 64.4 billion in 2021, and expected to reach USD 94.3 billion by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % by 2022-2028.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical tapes or surgical tapes are a type of pressure sensitive tapes that are used in wound management technologies to hold and secure the dressings and bandages on wounds. These tapes allow air to pass through them, and thus do not cause any damage to the skin. Adhesive tapes are accessible in the form of sheets or rolls of numerous sizes in the market usually referred to as self-sticking tapes, pressure-sensitive tapes, sticky tapes, and tapes. These tapes are majorly used for packing and binding the products related to the healthcare, food & beverage, and e-commerce industry. The adhesive on the tape is a viscoelastic material that sticks when pressure is applied to it and is usually moisture sensitive.According to the recent research report by SNS Insider, the adhesive tapes market is projected to reach USD 9.25 billion by 2028, with a higher CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period of 2022–2028. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and ChallengesThe extensive usage of adhesive tapes in various industries such as automotive and food and beverage is the key factor driving the adhesive tapes market. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting adhesive tapes in place of mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws to reduce the weight of the vehicles and provide better fuel efficiency. The expansion of the healthcare sector is another factor contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing trend of online shopping is boosting the demand for retail packaging and distribution materials which has resulted in an increased requirement of adhesive tapes across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing trend of online shopping is boosting the demand for retail packaging and distribution materials which has resulted in an increased requirement of adhesive tapes across the globe.Impact of the COVID-19 PandemicThe market for Automotive Adhesive Tapes is finally reaching pre-COVID levels, with a strong growth rate predicted over the projection period, owing to the economic recovery in most emerging countries. The frequent suspension of public transportation, along with the virus's highly infectious nature, fueled demand for passenger automobiles, resulting in an increase in demand for Automotive Adhesive Tapes goods. However, unexpected circumstances resulting from the pandemic's third and subsequent waves are reflecting a gloomy picture.Market SegmentationIn terms of resin type, the silicone tapes segment is projected to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period, owing to its increasing usage and safety among children and elder patients. The silk cloth tapes segment is estimated to account for higher revenue share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.Based on technology, the water-based adhesive technology dominated the adhesive tapes market. The increasing demand for environment-friendly water-based adhesive products, coupled with growing regulatory support, is anticipated to drive its demand during the forecast period.Based on end-use industry, the hospitals segment is the most preferred medium of medical tapes distribution, accounting for the highest revenue share, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific and Latin America are estimated to be the fastest growing emerging markets in the global adhesive tapes market. Currently, silk cloth tapes are a major revenue contributor in most regions. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds across the world and availability of a wide variety of medical tapes is expected to fuel revenue growth of the global medical tapes market over the forecast period. China and India are expected to remain dominant in the Asia Pacific medical tapes market owing to a large number of patients and favorable market dynamics.Competitive Landscape OutlookSome of the leading players present in the adhesive tapes market are Intertape Polymer Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Berry Global Inc., Scapa Group PLC, 3M Company, Lohmann GmbH, and Lintec Corporation. Table Of Content1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID 19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact Of Ukraine-Russia War5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Resin Type8.1 Acrylic8.2 Rubber8.3 Silicone8.4 Others [EVA And Butyl]9. Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Backing Material9.1 Polypropylene (PP)9.2 Paper9.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)9.4 Others10.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Technology10.1 Solvent-Based10.2 Hot-Melt Based10.3 Water-Based11.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Category11.1 Commodity Adhesive Tapes11.2 Specialty Adhesive Tapes12.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By End-Use Industry12.1 Commodity Adhesive Tapes12.2 Packaging12.3 Masking12.4 Consumer & Office12.5 Specialty Adhesive Tapes12.6 Electrical & Electronics12.7 Healthcare12.8 Automotive12.9 White Goods12.10 Paper & Printing12.11 Building & Construction12.12 Retail12.13 Others13. Regional Analysis13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.2.1 USA13.2.2 Canada13.2.3 Mexico13.3 Europe13.3.1 Germany13.3.2 UK13.3.3 France13.3.4 Italy13.3.5 Spain13.3.6 The Netherlands13.3.7 Rest Of Europe13.4 Asia-Pacific13.4.1 Japan13.4.2 South Korea13.4.3 China13.4.4 India13.4.5 Australia13.4.6 Rest Of Asia-Pacific13.5 The Middle East & Africa13.5.1 Israel13.5.2 UAE13.5.3 South Africa13.5.4 Rest13.6 Latin America13.6.1 Brazil13.6.2 Argentina13.6.3 Rest Of Latin America14. Company Profile14.1 Rogers Corporation (US)14.1.1 Financial14.1.2 Products/ Services Offered14.1.3 SWOT Analysis14.1.4 The SNS View14.2 Berry Global Inc. (US)14.3 3M Company (US)14.4 Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)14.5 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)14.6 Lintec Corporation (Japan)14.7 Scapa Group PLC (Canada)14.8 Lohmann GmbH (Germany)14.9 Avery Dennison Corporation (US)14.10 Tesa SE (Germany)15.Competitive Landscape15.1 Competitive Benchmark15.2 Market Share Analysis15.3 Recent Developments16. Conclusion