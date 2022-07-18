Adhesive Tapes Market | Will Hit USD 9.25 Billion by 2028 | Growing at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2022-2028
Adhesive Tapes Market Size was valued at USD 64.4 billion in 2021, and expected to reach USD 94.3 billion by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % by 2022-2028.PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical tapes or surgical tapes are a type of pressure sensitive tapes that are used in wound management technologies to hold and secure the dressings and bandages on wounds. These tapes allow air to pass through them, and thus do not cause any damage to the skin. Adhesive tapes are accessible in the form of sheets or rolls of numerous sizes in the market usually referred to as self-sticking tapes, pressure-sensitive tapes, sticky tapes, and tapes. These tapes are majorly used for packing and binding the products related to the healthcare, food & beverage, and e-commerce industry. The adhesive on the tape is a viscoelastic material that sticks when pressure is applied to it and is usually moisture sensitive.
According to the recent research report by SNS Insider, the adhesive tapes market is projected to reach USD 9.25 billion by 2028, with a higher CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period of 2022–2028.
Buy This Exclusive Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1973?utm_source=KailasRW
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
The extensive usage of adhesive tapes in various industries such as automotive and food and beverage is the key factor driving the adhesive tapes market. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting adhesive tapes in place of mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws to reduce the weight of the vehicles and provide better fuel efficiency. The expansion of the healthcare sector is another factor contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing trend of online shopping is boosting the demand for retail packaging and distribution materials which has resulted in an increased requirement of adhesive tapes across the globe.
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The market for Automotive Adhesive Tapes is finally reaching pre-COVID levels, with a strong growth rate predicted over the projection period, owing to the economic recovery in most emerging countries. The frequent suspension of public transportation, along with the virus's highly infectious nature, fueled demand for passenger automobiles, resulting in an increase in demand for Automotive Adhesive Tapes goods. However, unexpected circumstances resulting from the pandemic's third and subsequent waves are reflecting a gloomy picture.
Market Segmentation
In terms of resin type, the silicone tapes segment is projected to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period, owing to its increasing usage and safety among children and elder patients. The silk cloth tapes segment is estimated to account for higher revenue share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
Based on technology, the water-based adhesive technology dominated the adhesive tapes market. The increasing demand for environment-friendly water-based adhesive products, coupled with growing regulatory support, is anticipated to drive its demand during the forecast period.
Based on end-use industry, the hospitals segment is the most preferred medium of medical tapes distribution, accounting for the highest revenue share, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific and Latin America are estimated to be the fastest growing emerging markets in the global adhesive tapes market. Currently, silk cloth tapes are a major revenue contributor in most regions. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds across the world and availability of a wide variety of medical tapes is expected to fuel revenue growth of the global medical tapes market over the forecast period. China and India are expected to remain dominant in the Asia Pacific medical tapes market owing to a large number of patients and favorable market dynamics.
Competitive Landscape Outlook
Some of the leading players present in the adhesive tapes market are Intertape Polymer Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Berry Global Inc., Scapa Group PLC, 3M Company, Lohmann GmbH, and Lintec Corporation.
Book Your Free Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1973?utm_source=KailasRW
Table Of Content
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID 19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact Of Ukraine-Russia War
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Resin Type
8.1 Acrylic
8.2 Rubber
8.3 Silicone
8.4 Others [EVA And Butyl]
9. Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Backing Material
9.1 Polypropylene (PP)
9.2 Paper
9.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
9.4 Others
10.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Technology
10.1 Solvent-Based
10.2 Hot-Melt Based
10.3 Water-Based
11.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By Category
11.1 Commodity Adhesive Tapes
11.2 Specialty Adhesive Tapes
12.Adhesive Tapes Market Segment, By End-Use Industry
12.1 Commodity Adhesive Tapes
12.2 Packaging
12.3 Masking
12.4 Consumer & Office
12.5 Specialty Adhesive Tapes
12.6 Electrical & Electronics
12.7 Healthcare
12.8 Automotive
12.9 White Goods
12.10 Paper & Printing
12.11 Building & Construction
12.12 Retail
12.13 Others
13. Regional Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 USA
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 The Netherlands
13.3.7 Rest Of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 South Korea
13.4.3 China
13.4.4 India
13.4.5 Australia
13.4.6 Rest Of Asia-Pacific
13.5 The Middle East & Africa
13.5.1 Israel
13.5.2 UAE
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Rest
13.6 Latin America
13.6.1 Brazil
13.6.2 Argentina
13.6.3 Rest Of Latin America
14. Company Profile
14.1 Rogers Corporation (US)
14.1.1 Financial
14.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
14.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.1.4 The SNS View
14.2 Berry Global Inc. (US)
14.3 3M Company (US)
14.4 Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)
14.5 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
14.6 Lintec Corporation (Japan)
14.7 Scapa Group PLC (Canada)
14.8 Lohmann GmbH (Germany)
14.9 Avery Dennison Corporation (US)
14.10 Tesa SE (Germany)
15.Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Benchmark
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Recent Developments
16. Conclusion
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn