Industrial Sensors Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Industrial Sensors Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Sensors Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027 offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global industrial sensors market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global industrial sensors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027. Industrial sensors refer to the devices that can detect changes in the environment and provide subsequent signals or outputs accordingly. They can gauge inputs, such as light, heat, pressure, temperature, voltage, moisture, motion, etc., and aid in generating a response on the display screen for transmitting the information for processing. Some of the commonly utilized industrial sensors include proximity, inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, magnetic, ultrasonic, velocity, etc. They are critical for machine automation as they help in ensuring the accurate positioning of mechanical components and also provide feedback regarding their operational conditions. As a result, industrial sensors find extensive applications across various sectors, such as oil and gas, manufacturing, power generation, healthcare, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape

Strategies of major players and product offerings

Industrial Sensors Market Trends:

The rising digitization levels across industries and the increasing need for industrial automation are primarily driving the industrial sensors market. Besides this, the growing adoption of wireless devices and the escalating requirement for improved efficiency of industrial units are further catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, numerous organizations use industrial sensors to maximize their output, run equipment fault diagnostics, monitor plant assets, etc., which is also augmenting the global market. Moreover, the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart sensors is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 trends and the expanding research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to stimulate the industrial sensors market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, ams AG, Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH), Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris Plc), Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Ltd. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, sensor, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Sensor:

Level Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Flow Sensor

Position Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Force Sensor

Image Sensor

Gas Sensor

Others

Breakup by Type:

Contact

Noncontact

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Mining, Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Chemical

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

