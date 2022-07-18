Fuel Cell Market Size [2021-2028] Worth USD 28.95 Billion by 2028 | Increasing Focus on Development of Hydrogen Fuel Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific to Stoke Demand

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global fuel cell market size is projected to grow from USD 2.62 billion in 2020 to USD 28.95 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 36.0% during forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fuel cell market size to hit USD 28.95 billion in 2028, exhibiting CAGR of 36.0% between 2021 and 2028. This is attributable to the growing demand for innovative energy products and the increasing focus on developing zero-emission vehicles across the globe. The global fuel cell market was valued USD 2.62 billion in 2020. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Fuel Cell Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the

Industry Development:

December 2020 - Ceres Power and Bosch announced their collaboration to boost the prototyping and large-scale SOFC systems production. The two companies aim to develop a system with an initial capacity of 200 MW for a wide range of industries by 2024.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 36.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 28.95 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.62 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 210 Segments covered By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Deployment of Zero-Emission Vehicles to Aid Growth Collaboration between Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue





Driving Factors:

Increasing Focus on Deployment of Zero-Emission Vehicles to Aid Growth

The fuel cells are primarily developed to ensure uninterrupted electricity to a system by burning oxygen and fuel. Moreover, the production of electricity is efficient and clean, and therefore, these cells are adopted across several automotive applications. Owing to their superior performance, durability, and efficiency, they play a pivotal part in reducing harmful emissions and, thus, widely adopted across buses, trucks, and submarines. Therefore, the growing demand for zero-emission vehicles is expected to boost the global fuel cell market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 – Market to Exhibit a Stellar Growth of 14% in 2020

The market has experienced a seismic effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic while major disruption in the supply chain dampening the demand for battery cell products. Therefore, it will experience a slow-paced growth with a stellar CAGR of 14% in 2020. However, several government agencies focusing on economic booster packages and the proactive step by several companies to reinstate the operations will contribute to the fuel cell industry’s growth in the long run.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an elaborative analysis of several factors having an impact on the market. These include growth drivers, opportunities, threats, restraints, and key developments. It further analyzes, defines, and segments the market based on different aspects such as type and application. Additionally, it strategically analyzes several strategies such as alliances, product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships adopted by key players in the industry during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

We have segregated the market based on type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others.

Based on type, the SOFC segment held a market share of about 25.1% in 2020 and is expected to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the several benefits offered by SOFC, including fuel flexibility, high CHP efficiency, and high output power units that make them favorable across the globe.

Based on application, the market is divided into portable, stationary, and transport. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, North America, and Europe.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global fuel cell market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on developing hydrogen fuel charge infrastructures in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan in the region.

North America – The market in the region is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing investment in building advanced hydrogen refueling infrastructures in countries such as the U.S. between 2021 and 2028.

Europe – The region is expected to showcase exponential growth owing to the imposition of stringent rules and regulations to promote sustainable energy generation.





Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration between Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The market is witnessing fierce competition among the players positioned in it. These players are strategically collaborating with other companies to expand their product portfolio and gain a global footprint. Additionally, other key players are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain their presence that will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

ElringKlinger

Hydrogenics

SOLIDpower Italia

Ceres Power

Ballard Power Systems

AVL

Bosch

Pragma Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

W. L. Gore & Associates

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Bloom Energy

AISIN

Convion

ITM Power

Plug Power

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Fuel Cell Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Others

By Application:

Portable

Stationary

Transport





