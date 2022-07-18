Electric Capacitor Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook by 2030

electric capacitor market

Because of its higher capacitance value and cost relative to other types of capacitors drive the growth of the global electric capacitor market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric capacitors are an essential component in the circuit designer’s inventory, providing low size by high capacitance and cost relative to other types of capacitors, and the electric capacitor market is growing as a result of its long service life and low cost. There is a good supply of raw materials on the market, as well as various construction and connection types, and a highly automated manufacturing process. However, due to its low energy capacity, limited energy storage may cause market growth to slow. If electric capacitors are not properly installed, they will not reach the correct capacitance and may create internal gas pressure, which can lead to an explosion; as a result of such drawbacks, market growth may suffer. Furthermore, if installed properly, electric capacitors are a very important component in circuit design because they can provide high capacitance for a small size capacitor. The demand for electric capacitors is expected to rise significantly due to rising consumer durable demand, which may create opportunities in the electric capacitor market.

Market Trends

TDK Corporation, in February 2021 introduced the B43548 series of EPCOS aluminum electrolytic capacitors with snap-in terminals. The maximum ripple current capability of the capacitors is 9.80 A. As a result, they’re ideal for high-performance power electronics applications. Under these conditions, the capacitors are rated for a maximum operating temperature of 105°C, a rated voltage range of 400 V to 500 V, and a useful lifetime of 3000 h.

The growing functionality, convergence, and complexity of electronic devices, combined with rising demand for smart components from emerging markets, will drive the growth of the electric capacitor market. Continuous technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry, particularly in the smartphone segment, have prompted industry players to opt for high-speed energy-delivery products. Furthermore, increased deployment in automotive and power T&D applications requiring a combination of high capacitance and voltage will complement the business outlook.

Long-term trends toward lower prices and maintenance costs, as well as limited import barriers, are some of the key prospects that will drive market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of next-generation automotive electronics to support advanced driver assistance systems, along with rising consumer desire for mobility and connectivity, will propel the industry landscape. Furthermore, the development of new applications such as renewable energy systems, electronic controls for industrial machinery and engines, hybrid transportation concepts, and personal computing devices will drive product demand even higher.

Shifting trends toward energy-efficient technologies, combined with ambitious government plans to reduce emissions, will boost Europe’s market growth. Furthermore, increased initiatives to promote electric mobility, as well as federal incentives to encourage the adoption of renewable energy systems, will propel industry growth.

Accelerating investments in R&D, along with strategic partnerships and alliances, has been identified as a key strategic inference by key industry players. Leading industry titans are focusing on restructuring and material cost reductions for various capacitors in order to achieve better results.

Key Market Players

Siemens AG

ABB, Schneider Electric

Kemet

Maxwell Technologies

AVX Corporation

Cornell Dubilier

Murata Manufacturing

WIMA GmbH

TDK-EPC Corporation

Samsung, Panasonic

COVID-19 Impact analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, several industrial units around the world have halted operations. Due to the shutdown of operations, original equipment manufacturers in the automotive and consumer electronics industries are expected to postpone orders for electric capacitors. As a result, the electric capacitor market experienced a temporary slowdown in growth in 2020.

The automotive industry is one of the key sectors suffering significant losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns implemented in various countries around the world, as well as the closure of automobile manufacturing units, have had a global impact on both supply and demand for automobiles. Several automakers in the affected countries have halted production, resulting in a short-term drop in demand for electric capacitors used in automobiles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains in and around Asia-Pacific region, resulting in limited permissible transportation. Due to the shutdown of a number of manufacturing units in the region, Asian countries under lockdown have lost a significant amount of business and revenue. The disease’s outbreak has had a significant impact on the operations of the transportation, consumer electronics, and automobile manufacturing industries, resulting in a slowdown in the growth of the Asia-Pacific electric capacitor market in 2020.

