A Bold Reborn Face of Rap and Hip Hop: Artist-Musician Pdweestraw Drops Uplifting New Track “Desperado”

A versatile artist who does not shy away from showing the world his spiritual, honest, and positive reflections, Pdweestraw is a welcome actor in Rap

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold, challenging, and impressive new Rap track, “ Desperado ” is a hip new track by singer-songwriter Pdweestraw , which was dropped on June 3rd, 2022. A mesmeric and catchy new single, “Desperado” features Pdweestraw alongside contemporary Guap Tarantino, an Atlanta recording artist who is also celebrated rapper Future’s cousin.A budding phenomenon, Pdweestraw dropped his new song as a birthday gift to himself, catapulting his music career in a bold new direction, which he has always aspired for. Representing a unique new wave in Rap that starts with him, the eclectic artist hopes that “Desperado” will take listeners on the ride of their lives, enveloping them with thrill, delight, and positive vibes.Despite hailing from the rugged streets of Chicago, where the music scene remains laden with violence and negativity, Pdweestraw remains a distinct actor who has sculpted his own unique musical perspective. He is free and clear from the mainstream menace and his exciting, layered music reflects just this.Showcasing the world his spiritual, positive, and inspiring musical character, Pdweestraw hopes to ignite a contemplative sense within listeners. With his own mediation practices and fixation of metaphysical items such as crystals, white sage and Palo Santo, sacred geometry tattoos and other, Pdweestraw continues to channel his inner spiritual self.Uplifting audiences with music that is both cleverly curated and catchy, “Desperado” displays the dynamic artist’s many skills as he morphs from one genre to another seamlessly. Recording, mixing, and mastering his music independently, as well as composing a significant percentage of his tracks himself, Pdweestraw is motivated by a desire for the world to be enthralled by his music. He has a long-standing goal of working with platinum selling rapper Future, while also establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.Visit Pdweestraw’s official music platforms to stream, watch, and purchase the single! Follow Pdweestraw on his social media for updates on new drops. For interviews and collaborations feel free to reach out to the artist through Instagram or email.###ABOUTPdweestraw is an Aboriginal Indigenous singer, songwriter, recording artist and producer who hails from Chicago, Illinois. His sheer artistic range boasts a formidable and wide variety of standpoints and opinions, each illuminated through a unique and diverse musical presentation. Composing memorable Rap tracks, the artist can also be classified as a Reggae, Hip Hop and Pop artist, due to the varying elements ever present within his music.A versatile, prolific musician, Pdweestraw cannot be defined as belonging to one genre, with his music touching upon important subjects such as religion, education, financial responsibility and life in general. The artist remains influenced by the works of Jay Z, 2 Chainz and Drake. He is inspired by the marketing and musical ownership strategy of Jay Z, Drake’s multi-faceted and adaptive artistic style and 2 Chainz’s integrity.LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/WiseGuyProd/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pdweestraw Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/pdweestraw YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PdweestrawVEVO Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Cp77fNDpAQ04PjUmDU2iL?si=ODcp6ElsQ1SidIjgVEr40A

