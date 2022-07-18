Commercial Seaweeds Market Report 2022-27, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seaweeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size,Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global commercial seaweeds market size of US$ 17,703 Millionin 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30,961 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.71% during 2022-2027

Commercial seaweeds are bioresources or macroalgae attached to hard substrata in lakes, rivers, oceans and other water bodies. They are widely used to produce water-soluble carbohydrates, also known as hydrocolloids, which further find extensive applications in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to increase the viscosity of aqueous solutions. They also aid in improving the skin moisture retention properties of cosmetic products, such as creams and lotions. Moreover, due to the high fiber content, commercial seaweeds act as a soil conditioner and can be applied directly or watered around the root areas.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Trends:

A global rise in the demand for commercial seaweeds can be attributed to the growing popularity of organic farming and their increasing utilization in the production of natural fertilizers. Moreover, the growing food and beverage (F&B) industry is increasing the adoption of commercial seaweeds to stabilize ice cream and form gels and water-soluble films. They are further utilized in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for rheumatism and osteoporosis. Apart from this, as seaweeds can absorb heavy metal ions like zinc and cadmium from polluted water, they are gaining traction in wastewater treatment across the globe. Furthermore, several ongoing projects are in the process of finding a suitable way to use and ferment large quantities of commercial seaweeds in the ocean and generate methane gas. Besides this, the increasing environmental concerns and stringent fuel and emission standards established by governments of various countries are anticipated to escalate the demand for methane gas as biofuel in the automotive industry.

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Acadian Seaplants Limited, Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.), Biostadt India Limited, BrandT Consolidated Inc., Cargill Incorporated, COMPO Expert GmbH, CP Kelco U.S. Inc. (J.M. Huber Corporation), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gelymar S.A., Indigrow Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Seasol International Pty. Ltd. and TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product, form and application.

Breakup by Product:

Brown Seaweeds

Red Seaweeds

Green Seaweeds

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Consumption

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

Middle East and Africa

