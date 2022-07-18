Custom Shoes Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast By 2022-2027: IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Custom Shoes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global custom shoes market reached a value of US$ 666.7 Million in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 859.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.
Custom shoes refer to footwear explicitly crafted to fit an individual’s unique requirements. They provide enhanced comfort and protection while walking, running, dancing, and performing physical activities. They can be manufactured using mesh, canvas, suede, leather, foam composite, and plastic and customized using several high-quality materials, paint, and additives. Custom shoes are widely used as fashion accessories and have evolved as a symbol of luxury and cultural trends in society. They are also extensively used in the healthcare industry to assist patients with foot problems caused by diabetes and orthopedic conditions.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report
Global Custom Shoes Market Trends:
The global custom shoes market is primarily being driven by the increasing participation in sports and allied activities due to rising awareness regarding fitness. Consumers are widely adopting custom shoes that fit their specific needs, body type, and comfort during these high-intensity workouts. Additionally, the introduction of the smart shoe and three-dimensional (3D) printing technology that offers intricate patterns with enhanced accuracy and helps in tracking athletic performance is providing an impetus to market growth. Other factors, including the emerging trends in fast fashion and easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, are supporting market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
AliveShoes Inc
Crockett & Jones
Edward Green Shoes
Heel & Buckle Luxury Private Limited
Italian Shoe Factory
Nike Inc.
Puma SE (Groupe Artemis)
Rancourt & Company Shoecrafters Inc.
Right Way Custom Molded Shoes Inc.
Tiesta Women Accessories Private Limited
Undandy and Vans Inc
VF Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Running Shoes
Sports Shoes
Aerobic Shoes
Walking Shoes
Trekking Shoes
Breakup by Application:
Men
Women
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online Stores
Offline Stores
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
