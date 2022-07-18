Breast Biopsy Market 2022 gives quantitative investigation to engage the accomplices to gain by prevailing opportunities
Breast Biopsy Market Expected to Reach $1,082 Million by 2030
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Breast Biopsy Market,” The breast biopsy market was valued at $658.17 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.
Breast biopsies are the tests that are used to detect area with an abnormal tissue growth or help in diagnosis of breast cancer. Defects and abnormalities in the cells can be detected with help of vacuum assisted biopsy, core needle, and fine needle biopsy. In addition, assisting the surgeons or radiologist to perform biopsy using specialized imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy helps in advanced and better detection of cancerous or abnormal tissue and cell growth.
The pandemic of COVID-19 has a detrimental impact on market growth. The pandemic had a number of negative consequences for breast cancer biopsy services. Owing to lockdowns in several nations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic facilities were unable to deliver biopsy services. The repercussions of delayed cancer detection owing to COVID-19 were investigated in a study undertaken in the UK and published in The Lancet Oncology in March 2021. The study looked at data from over 100,000 people with breast, colorectal, esophageal, or lung cancer. Owing to the lack of availability to screening services, the study found that 1- and 5-year cancer survival rates are anticipated to be severely reduced as a result of the pandemic
Key Findings of the Study
The study gives a top to bottom investigation of the breast biopsy industry, with most recent things and future appraisals to explain the imminent investment pockets.
The breast biopsy market forecast is studied for a period of 2021 to 2030.
It gives a quantitative investigation from 2020 to 2030 to engage the accomplices to gain by prevailing market opportunities.
Wide investigation by product type and end user determines the various trends and prevailing opportunities in the different market.
Complete examination of all land regions is given, which assist with determining the main opportunities.
Key market players are profiled and their strategies are investigated totally to expect the relentless standpoint of the market.
The major factors that boost the market growth include rise in incidence of breast cancer, growth in awareness toward cancer screening programs, and increase in demand for minimal invasive breast biopsies. Moreover, the ongoing technological advancements of diagnostic and treatment technology for breast cancer have undergone a gradual transition from open surgery to minimal invasive biopsy procedures. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women, especially in the U.S., where it is the second leading cause of death propels the demand for breast biopsy procedures. Furthermore, requirement of robust measures for disease control, the thrust for newer technologies has led to the development of minimal invasive surgeries. This has made breast biopsy as preferred modality to diagnose breast cancer and identify complex tumors and make accurate diagnosis. However, lack of awareness toward the availability of novel breast biopsy techniques and risk of infection involved in the procedures are projected to hamper the market growth.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Vacuum Assisted Biopsy
Core Needle Biopsy
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
By Image Guided Technology
Mri Guided Breast Biopsy
Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy
Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy
Ct Guided Biopsy
Other Image Guided Breast Biopsy
By End User
Hospitals And Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Key Market Players
Ethicon Endo Surgery
Intact Medical Corporation
Galini SRL
Hologic Inc.
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
C. R. Bard, Inc.
Becton and Dickinson Company
Argon Medical Devices
Cook Medical Incorporated
Encapsule medical Devices LLC.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The rapidly developing economies of the region have invested in infrastructural development in the healthcare sector, which propels the market growth.
