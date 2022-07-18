With 10.8% CAGR, Biomimetic Technology Market Size in United States to Surpass USD 17.73 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing tissue engineering market and rising aging population are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biomimetic Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Biomimetic Technology Market is anticipated to expand exponentially owing to the growing tissue engineering market. The Increasing elderly population would have a significant impact on market growth. The aging population is particularly vulnerable to cardiac, neurosurgery, and orthopedic problems. The rising usage of biomimetics in the cardiac sector will also boost the growth of the biomimetics technology market during the forecast timeline. Besides, the increasing organ failure cases among the geriatric population are expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly.

However, stringent regulatory guidelines are anticipated to restrain market growth.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Biomimetic Technology market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Major companies in Biomimetic Technology Market Report are:

Hstar Technologies Corporation, Chas A Blatchford & Sons Ltd., Applied Biomimetic A/S, SynTouch LLC, Veryan Medical Ltd., Wright Medical Group, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc, BioMimetic Laboratories, Inc., and Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH among others.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Biomimetic Technology market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Biomimetic Technology market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Biomimetic Technology market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biomimetic Technology Market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Molecular Bionics

Information and Control Bionics

Mechanical Bionics

Energy Bionics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Delivery

Wound Healing

Prosthetics

Tissue Engineering

Surveillance

Rescue

Security and Safety

Underwater Research

Traffic Monitoring

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biotechnology

Healthcare

Defense

Research Institutes

Others

Estimation of Market Size

The total size of the Biomimetic Technology Market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, AeroVironment, Inc. and Viasat Inc. announced that they would collaborate on a contract awarded under the Reconfigurable Communications for Small Unmanned Systems initiative of the United States Army. These two companies will improve the connectivity and transmission safety of the AeroVironment optical data link radios presently used by the United States army by transforming these into a video and data transmission type 1 encrypted communication device.

Over the forecasted timeline, the Molecular Bionics segment is estimated to hold the largest market wit a CAGR of 10.9% as it is broadly used in tissue regeneration, molecular genetics, and drug delivery.

The largest market over the forecast period is accounted for in the drug delivery segment. Market growth is expected to be stimulated by optimized vaccine production and the specific drug delivery of nanocarriers through biomimetic devices.

Due to the rising number of prosthetic populations, the Healthcare segment is forecasted to dominate the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising investment from government institutions in different research organizations, the segment of Research Institutes is expected to experience the fastest market growth.

Geographically, the global Biomimetic Technology market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global Biomimetic Technology market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the ongoing development of agitators as well as a rise in demand for such products. Apart from Asia Pacific, the demand from Canada and the U.S. are projected to boost the Biomimetic Technology market in North America.

