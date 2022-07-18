Water Based Adhesives Market Size, Company Overview, Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Water Based Adhesives Market Trends – Growing usage of water-based adhesives derived from animals for bookbinding

Water Based Adhesives Market Market Size – USD 18.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing usage of water-based adhesives derived from animals for bookbinding” — Emergen Research

The water-based adhesives market size reached USD 18.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of water-based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries and growing usage of water-based adhesives derived from animals for bookbinding are factors driving growth of the market. Water-based adhesives do not need to be dry atomized before use because they are moisture-resistant and use of this characteristic will decrease production processes and likelihood of errors while extending pot life. Additionally, these adhesives maintain their stability in high humidity and a wide variety of temperatures. Moreover, water-based adhesives are simple to incorporate into production process because they may be distributed in a variety of ways.

The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Water Based Adhesives market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Water Based Adhesives industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The polyvinyl acetate emulsion segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth during the forecast period. Following application to an adherent, water is removed from emulsion through evaporation and absorption by absorbent adherent, which causes inflated particles to consolidate to form a cohesive sticky film. For efficient coalescence and film formation, a specific quantity of plasticizers, such as butyl carbitol acetate and dibutyl phthalate, must be applied. They creep under strain, which is a major drawback of polyvinyl acetate emulsion adhesives and is more pronounced at high temperatures, largely due to plasticizer.

The paper & packaging segment is expected to a register substantial growth over the forecast period. Paper-based packaging products have recently become more popular due to their cost and environmental friendliness, despite the fact that polymer-based packaging materials have been utilized extensively. Currently, paper and paper-based board materials are used to package food products and those sold online. Adhesives are crucial to structure of majority of paper and paperboard packaging, whether they are utilized on packaging line or during the conversion process.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The regional market is anticipated to grow owing to immense potential for packaging, automotive, coating, and paints industries in growing countries such as China and India. As these countries add weight to the global water-based adhesive market by establishing numerous manufacturing facilities for various end-user sectors, Asia Pacific may be able to take advantage of enormous growth opportunities.

Some major companies in the market report include :

Arkema, Henkel AG & Co., 3M, Sika, Eastman Chemical Company, Bostik, Inc., H.B Fuller Company, Evonik Industries AG, Dymax Corporation, and Royal Adhesives & Sealants.

Emergen Research has segmented the water-based adhesives market based on resin type, application, and region:

Resin Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyurethane Dispersions

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Paper & Packaging

Leather & Footwear

Building & Construction

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Water Based Adhesives market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global Water Based Adhesives Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Water Based Adhesives market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Water Based Adhesives Market:

The global Water Based Adhesives market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Water Based Adhesives business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Water Based Adhesives Market Size Worth USD 36.11 Billion in 2030