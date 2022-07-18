Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market Emergen Trend, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of cloud computing in healthcare sector to streamline operations and lower costs related to healthcare facilities

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing digitalization across the healthcare sector, rapid deployment of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, and growing need for secure data storage and transfer across various medical facilities are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, cloud computing effectively reduces IT costs, enhances data backup and protects data from being lost or stolen, and ensures regulatory compliance which in turn has boosted adoption of cloud-based systems in healthcare sector and is contributing to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Cloud computing in healthcare sector has boosted efficiency of healthcare operations while simultaneously reducing costs. Cloud computing has revolutionized healthcare sector owing to the extensive availability of on-demand and internet-based services that has helped healthcare professionals to provide high-quality and personalized care. Cloud computing has also enhanced patient engagement solutions by offering patients secure and safe access to their own healthcare data, in turn, improving patient outcomes. Cloud computing gives seamless access to healthcare providers to patient data from different sources to help prescribe medications and treatment protocols in a timely manner. Cloud computing enhances interoperability which enables seamless data transfer and accelerate robust delivery and efficiency of healthcare services.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Major companies in Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market Report are:

Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market based on cloud type, service, application, price model, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Non-clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Estimation of Market Size

The total size of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size

Key Highlights in the Report:

Non-clinical information system segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cloud computing for various other medical operations such as healthcare information sharing, fraud analysis, and billing and account management among others.

Private cloud segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increased ability to monitor and maintain confidential patient data.

Software-as-a-Service segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing benefits of SaaS solutions such as better scalability, multi-tenant efficiency, and centralized management of operations.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so going ahead. Revenue growth of the region can be attributed to rapid advancements in cloud services, integration of cloud-based services such as EHR, and robust presence of key companies in the region.

Geographically, the global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the ongoing development of agitators as well as a rise in demand for such products. Apart from Asia Pacific, the demand from Canada and the U.S. are projected to boost the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market in North America.

