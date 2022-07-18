Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Global Enhancements and Growth Outlook 2030

Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market

It is a very cost-effective process and less damage to the engine drive the growth of the global direct drive wind turbine market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is shifting away from the use of non-renewable resources and toward renewable energy sources. Because renewable sources are abundant in the environment, the total cost of operations is reduced. Wind turbines with direct drive convert wind energy into electrical energy. Because it is a very cost-effective process, the direct drive wind turbine market share is witnessing growth. Offshore wind farms also eliminate a number of serious problems caused by windmills, such as noise pollution and ecosystem damage. Direct drive wind turbines have a significantly lower overall weight than geared counterparts. Wind turbines with no gears are also noticeably more efficient. This reduces operating costs while increasing energy output. Installation of a direct drive turbine system necessitates a significant investment, which is out of reach for many end-users. This becomes a significant impediment to the development and expansion of direct drive turbine systems. The mechanism used in such wind turbines is complex, necessitating the use of highly trained personnel for installation and repair. This raises the machine’s maintenance costs.

Market Trends

In January 2019, Siemens announced the launch of the SG 10.0-193 DD offshore wind turbine. The wind turbine has a 193-meter-diameter rotor and 194-meter-long blades, with a swept area of 29,300 square meters. The turbine has a 10 MW energy production capacity.

The use of gases and fossil fuels is to be reduced in order to create a less hazardous environment. Every government in the world is promoting large solar plants as well as direct-drive wind turbines. Subsidies and tax breaks are being offered to investors in the wind turbine industry. This becomes a major driving force in the market for Direct Drive Wind Turbines.

Enhanced capacity (1 MW – 3 MW direct drive system) Wind turbines, floating wind turbines, and 3D printing have reduced the overall cost of offshore wind power and opened up previously inaccessible offshore locations due to a lack of investment and technology. These advancements are hastening the global adoption of wind power, and as a result, these trends are expected to drive the wind turbine direct-drive systems market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, because direct drive wind turbines require less maintenance, many companies are investing in them. In December 2019, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy installed turbine 51 in the British 714 MW East Anglia project. One project that uses a direct drive system. As of 2019, the company had installed over 1000 direct drive wind turbines in the offshore region.

Key Market Players

Avantis Energy Group

Enercon, Godecke Energy

Siemens Wind Power A/S

Emergya Wind Technologies B.V

GE Energy, Northern Power Systems

Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Leitwind AG, M

Torres Olvega Industrial, S.A.

ReGen Powertech Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The COVID-19 is afflicting people all over the world. Except for the pharmaceutical industry, it has had a negative impact on the functioning of all industries. Almost every country has been placed under complete lockdown.

The borders have been sealed, which means that cross-border travel will be impossible for the foreseeable future. Businesses are being closed down, including the market-leading wind turbine market.

The global direct drive wind turbine market is expected to recover by 2022, following the Covid19 situation. Until then, there will be slow but steady growth. Because of their lower energy consumption, direct-drive wind turbines will see increased demand in the coming years.

