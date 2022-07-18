Morocco Records 787 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 18 - Morocco recorded 787 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 1,472 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,865,046 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,352,719, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,597,379 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 12,083 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,251,297, while recoveries increased to 1,220,252, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (217), Casablanca-Settat (159), Marrakech-Safi (86), Souss-Massa (79), Fez-Meknes (73), Eastern region (63), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (54), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (19), Draa-Tafilalet (18), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (09), Guelmim-Oued Noun (06) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (04).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,184, with six cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Marrakech-Safi (02), Souss-Massa (02), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (01) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (01).

The number of active cases has reached 14,861, while 10 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 138.

MAP 17 July 2022