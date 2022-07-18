Nouakchott: Upper House Speaker Calls for Creation of Moroccan-Mauritanian Parliamentary Economic Forum

MOROCCO, July 18 - Speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara called, Saturday in Nouakchott, for the creation of a Moroccan-Mauritanian Parliamentary Economic Forum.

During a meeting with president of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Sheikh Ould Ahmed Ould Bayeh, Mayara said that this forum will serve as a space to explore ways to promote investment between the two countries and highlight the potential of the two countries, hoping to see this forum achieve tangible results on the ground.

This annual forum, which is intended as a bridge between businessmen, investors and experts aims to drain more investment in both countries.

The speaker of the House of Advisors, who is on a working visit to Mauritania from 15 to 19 July at the invitation of the president of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Sheikh Ould Bayeh, leading a large parliamentary delegation, stressed that there is a strong desire to develop relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field and to establish a true partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

After emphasizing the firm commitment of the leaders of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, to consolidate these relations, Mayara said that the House of Advisors is ready to support this new renewed dynamic based on mutual respect and the enhancement of a number of achievements.

In this context, he stressed the excellence of political relations between Morocco and Mauritania, recalling the holding of the eighth session of the High Joint Moroccan-Mauritanian Commission in March in Rabat and which led to the signing of a number of cooperation agreements.

For his part, the president of the Mauritanian National Assembly stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy to facilitate the exchange of experiences between the two countries and communication between economic partners, calling to benefit from the experience of Morocco in many areas, including agricultural development.

He also mentioned other areas in which Mauritania can benefit from the Moroccan experience, including education, tourism and trade.

The visit of the Moroccan parliamentary delegation to Mauritania is part of the strengthening of the strong common fraternal ties of the two peoples and countries, and the consolidation of the distinguished dynamism demonstrated by Moroccan-Mauritanian ties.

MAP 17 July 2022