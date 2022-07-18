Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,516 in the last 365 days.

Nouakchott: Upper House Speaker Calls for Creation of Moroccan-Mauritanian Parliamentary Economic Forum

Nouakchott: Upper House Speaker Calls for Creation of Moroccan-Mauritanian Parliamentary Economic Fo

MOROCCO, July 18 - Speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara called, Saturday in Nouakchott, for the creation of a Moroccan-Mauritanian Parliamentary Economic Forum.

During a meeting with president of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Sheikh Ould Ahmed Ould Bayeh, Mayara said that this forum will serve as a space to explore ways to promote investment between the two countries and highlight the potential of the two countries, hoping to see this forum achieve tangible results on the ground.

This annual forum, which is intended as a bridge between businessmen, investors and experts aims to drain more investment in both countries.

The speaker of the House of Advisors, who is on a working visit to Mauritania from 15 to 19 July at the invitation of the president of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Sheikh Ould Bayeh, leading a large parliamentary delegation, stressed that there is a strong desire to develop relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field and to establish a true partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

After emphasizing the firm commitment of the leaders of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, to consolidate these relations, Mayara said that the House of Advisors is ready to support this new renewed dynamic based on mutual respect and the enhancement of a number of achievements.

In this context, he stressed the excellence of political relations between Morocco and Mauritania, recalling the holding of the eighth session of the High Joint Moroccan-Mauritanian Commission in March in Rabat and which led to the signing of a number of cooperation agreements.

For his part, the president of the Mauritanian National Assembly stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy to facilitate the exchange of experiences between the two countries and communication between economic partners, calling to benefit from the experience of Morocco in many areas, including agricultural development.

He also mentioned other areas in which Mauritania can benefit from the Moroccan experience, including education, tourism and trade.

The visit of the Moroccan parliamentary delegation to Mauritania is part of the strengthening of the strong common fraternal ties of the two peoples and countries, and the consolidation of the distinguished dynamism demonstrated by Moroccan-Mauritanian ties.

MAP 17 July 2022

You just read:

Nouakchott: Upper House Speaker Calls for Creation of Moroccan-Mauritanian Parliamentary Economic Forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.