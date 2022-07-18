High Performance Materials Market size is expected to reach USD 158.83 Billion in 2030 | Analysis By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

High Performance Materials Market Trends – The large construction industry in North America

High Performance Materials Market Size – USD 71.82 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – The large construction industry in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-performance materials market size is expected to reach USD 158.83 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-performance materials from fluid handling industry can be attributed to the various benefits and advantages of using high-performance materials in related applications and components. High-performance materials such as plastics for pumps and fluid handling have robust abrasion, wear, and friction resistance, and are also useful for replacing metals and in reducing weight. Plastic high-performance materials also have good chemical resistance and high-temperature performance, and can manage static and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD). These factors are driving demand for high-performance materials in the fluid handling industry and supporting revenue growth of the market.

The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the High Performance Materials industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On 1 June 2022, Covation Biomaterials, which is a global company offering bio-based solutions, launched an independent business, following the acquisition of DuPont Biomaterials by the Huafon Group. Covation Biomaterials is creating sustainable building blocks for customers to make innovative and high-performance, bio-based products accessible globally.

The films segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expanding use of films in a variety of applications due to their numerous advantages. High-performance stretch films, for example, frequently outperform standard films when it comes to load containment. The films are meant to be much more puncture, cling, and tear-resistant than standard films.

The construction segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of these materials in the construction industry. High-performance construction materials include concrete, steel, fiber-reinforced cement, fiber-reinforced plastics, polymeric materials, geosynthetics, masonry materials, and coatings. One of the most widely used high-performance construction materials is high-performance concrete. There are several advantages of using High Performance Concrete (HPC) in building construction that ordinary concrete cannot provide. High-performance concrete is stronger, longer-lasting, chemically resistant, and easy to work with.



Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global High Performance Materials market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report.

Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global High Performance Materials market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.

BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Lonza Group, Covestro AG, Honeywell International Inc., Arkema S.A., Siemens AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess AG.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance materials market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Films

Coatings

Insulation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Construction

Automotive

Electrical

Food & Beverages

Others

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global High Performance Materials business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

