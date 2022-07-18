Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global intelligent power module (IPM) market size reached a US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

An intelligent power module (IPM) stands for the highly integrated and complex power modules utilized to optimize the distribution and electrical power in data centers. It combines high- and low-speed insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) and diode power devices with gate drives and protective housings. An intelligent power module offers several benefits, including control over voltage supply, temperature monitoring, voltage regulation, current limiting, load distribution, etc. As a result, it is commonly utilized in consumer electronics, servo drives, renewable energy plants, etc., for improved circuit protection and smart load shedding.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Trends:

The elevating levels of industrialization and the rising usage of IPMs in renewable energy plants are some of the primary factors driving the intelligent power module market. Besides this, the growing utilization of IPMs in hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs) is further propelling the market growth. They are utilized with high-power thyristors, which assist in reducing the level of carbon emissions and improving the overall energy efficiency of the vehicle. Apart from this, the increasing requirement for enhanced electrical monitoring systems in inductive cookers, high-frequency welding equipment, motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), etc., is further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, such as the development of innovative IPMs integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) systems, are anticipated to propel the intelligent power module market in the coming years.

Global Intelligent Power Module Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Future Electronics Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd, Sanken Electric Co. Ltd, SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, STMicroelectronics N.V. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, voltage rating, current rating, circuit configuration, power device and application.

Breakup by Voltage Rating:

Upto 600V

601V-1200V

More than 1200V

Breakup by Current Rating:

Upto 100A

101A-600A

Above 600A

Breakup by Circuit Configuration:

6-PAC

7-PAC

Others

Breakup by Power Device:

IGBT

MOSFET

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Servo Drives

Transportation

Renewable Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

