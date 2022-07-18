Biosurfactants Market Structure With Top Industry Players, Region Wise Analysis and Complete Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Biosurfactants Market Trends – Rising consumer preference for environment-friendly and sustainable over synthetic biosurfactants in various industries

Biosurfactants Market Size – USD 5.26 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.93%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biosurfactants market size was USD 5.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumer awareness about environment-friendly and sustainable product alternatives, emerging trends, and novel strategies related to biosurfactant manufacturing or industrial production processes and rising demand from end-use industries are crucial factors driving market revenue growth.

Biosurfactants have become popular microbial products in the developing biotechnology industry owing to their benefits over synthetic surfactants in terms of environmental sustainability, global public welfare, and industrial concerns about producing environment-friendly items. Most prevalent bacteria involved in production of biosurfactants are pseudomonas, bacillus, rhodococcus, and candida. In addition, biosurfactants having hydrophilic and hydrophobic moieties have an amphipathic structure that allows them to play a vital role in emulsification, foam generation, detergency, and oil dispersion, all of which are desired properties in various sectors.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The glycolipids segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Biosurfactants with reduced molecular weight (e.g., glycolipids and low-molecular-weight Lipopeptides (LPs) and phospholipids) have industrial potential due to their ability to reduce surface and interfacial tension. Trehalolipids, cellobiose lipids, mannosylerythritol lipids, rhamnolipids (mainly from Pseudomonas), and sophorolipids (SLs) are a few glycolipids that have attracted the most attention (derived from Candida and related species). Glycolipids and rhamnolipids have antibacterial capabilities due to their permeabilization impact, which leads to deterioration of bacterial plasma membrane. As a result, rhamnolipids environment-friendly biological qualities make them attractive compounds for therapeutic applications including applications in industries such as food, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals.

The food processing segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Biosurfactants are used in the food industry for cleaning and or treating contact surfaces, as well as functioning as antimicrobial and anti-biofilm agents. They can also be added directly to formulations as an ingredient or as food additives. Biosurfactants are being used as food additives in response to rising consumer demand for natural, organic, and vegan foods, necessitating creation of biomolecules with technical properties capable of decreasing or even eliminating use of synthetic surfactants.

The global Biosurfactants market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ecover, Jeneil Biotech, Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Lion Corporation, Givaudan SA, Croda International PLC, Biotensidon GmbH, and Henkel Corporation.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global biosurfactants market based on product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Glycolipids

Lipopeptides & Lipoproteins

Surfactin

Fatty Acids & Phospholipids

Polymeric Surfactants

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Personal Care

Industrial Cleaners & Detergents

Food Processing

Oilfield Industry

Agriculture Chemicals

Others.

The global Biosurfactants market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

