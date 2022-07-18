Online Video Platform Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR of 17.50% with Revenue $915 Million by 2025

Allied Market Research - Logo

It is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, The global online video platform in media and entertainment market size was $218 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $915 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.50% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Report Sample (295 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2947

The global online video platform market in media and entertainment is expected to witness an exponential growth in future owing to the growing use of online video platform in media and entertainment market for online video advertising, surge in internet connectivity on mobile phones, investment in creation of online videos, and high scope for live streaming of video content. However, the market is hampered by the availability of open source and free online video platforms in the market. Furthermore, rise in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are expected to play an important role in the development of the industry.

The report bifurcates the type segment into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video, live streaming, and others. The video content management segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and would continue to dominate the global market in terms of revenue through 2025. However, the live streaming segment is expected to supersede the video content management segment in terms of growth rate through 2025 by growing at a CAGR of 22.30%.

The application areas discussed in the report include video sharing, commercial video platforms, and others. The video sharing segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market share. However, the commercial video platform could be fruitful in future, as it is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2947

The report assesses the online video platform in media and entertainment market based on end users into individual, content creators, and brands & enterprises. The brands & enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to amass $418 million by 2025. However, the individual segment is likely to grow at the highest rate through 2025.

The competition in the global online video platform in media and entertainment industry is high and is dominated by market players such as Ooyala Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2947

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Reports -

1. Online Trading Platform Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.