Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Projected to Surpass US $ 507.92 Billion During the 2021-2028 Forecast Timeframe

Decentralized Finance Platforms Trends – Development of cryptocurrencies due to advancements in technology is driving demand for DeFi platforms

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms market size is expected to reach USD 507.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 43.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. DeFi is a decentralized financial platform and can replace middlemen such as brokerages and banks. It enables automatic execution of smart contracts and manages interest payments. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of DeFi platforms market.

A major factor driving the market growth is transparent financial transactions on DeFi platforms, and payment settlements in real-time. DeFi platforms help automate a range of financial services using smart contracts. It is a peer-to-peer financial service system, where users can access services, such as borrowings as well as derivatives and margins trading, without a centralized intermediary. However, DeFi platforms differ from traditional banks and users may face various risks during transactions.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Decentralized Finance Platforms market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Major companies in Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Report are:

Compound Labs, Inc., MakerDAO, Aave, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Balancer, Bancor Network, and Badger DAO.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Decentralized Finance Platforms market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Decentralized Finance Platforms, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Decentralized Finance Platforms market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global DeFi Platforms market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blockchain Technology

Decentralized Applications (dApps)

Smart Contracts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assets Tokenization

Compliance & Identity

Marketplaces & Liquidity

Payments

Data & Analytics

Decentralized Exchanges

Prediction industry

Stablecoins

Others

Estimation of Market Size

The total size of the Decentralized Finance Platforms Market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size

Key Offerings:

Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Size and Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2030

Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Dynamics Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Geographically, the global Decentralized Finance Platforms market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global Decentralized Finance Platforms market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the ongoing development of agitators as well as a rise in demand for such products. Apart from Asia Pacific, the demand from Canada and the U.S. are projected to boost the Decentralized Finance Platforms market in North America.

