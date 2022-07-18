Vaginal Slings Market | Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of 13.3% by 2030

Vaginal Slings Market Outlook

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Vaginal Slings Market,” The vaginal slings market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030. Vaginal slings, also known as pubovaginal sling procedure is defined as a type of surgical procedure, which helps control stress urinary incontinence in women. Women suffering from severe urinary incontinence lose bladder control and are hence advised by the doctors to undergo vaginal sling surgeries for the treatment of urinary incontinence

Rise in the number of women experiencing urinary incontinence, especially stress urinary incontinence across the globe is set to propel the market growth. In addition, soaring female geriatric population boosts the market growth. Moreover, increase in developments pertaining to materials utilized in constructing advanced vaginal slings supplements the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among patients regarding vaginal sling procedures hamper the market growth. Moreover, increase in the technological advancements regarding vaginal slings offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the global vaginal slings market. The COVID-19 pandemic stressed healthcare systems globally. Surgical procedures are profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Implementation of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the decline in the number of elective surgeries performed globally.

By type, the conventional vaginal slings segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The vaginal slings market share is segmented into type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into conventional vaginal slings and advanced vaginal slings. The conventional vaginal slings segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the vaginal slings market forecast period, owing to high utilization of biomaterials, autologous cells, and allogenic cells in the development of vaginal slings.

The vaginal slings market segmented based on Type, is divided into conventional vaginal slings, and advanced vaginal slings. Conventional vaginal slings segment has generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain the trend throughout the forecast period. Whereas, advanced vaginal slings have recorded significant growth rate from 2017-2023. This attributed to rising interest of the manufacturers in the development of vaginal mesh products, and vaginal mini slings for the treatment of urinary incontinence.

The initiative taken by government for the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increase in the number of gynecological and urological centers cater the demand for vaginal sling procedures and drive the growth of the vaginal slings market share. In addition, high demand for single incision surgeries for incontinence management propels the growth of the market as patients prefer ambulatory surgical centers for single incision vaginal sling surgeries. Rise in disposable income and growth in demand for preventive measures against urinary incontinence present various opportunities for manufacturers of the vaginal slings market, where the technologically advanced vaginal sling product offers profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market. Moreover, increase in the number of hysterectomy cases, large number of women with early onset of menopause, and increase in obese population propel the market growth as women suffering from aforementioned health conditions are more susceptible to urinary incontinence.

Vaginal sling surgeries have gained traction in recent years, owing to increase in preference for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Women suffering from urinary incontinence experience urine leakage after coughing or sneezing, and severe urinary incontinence affects the patient’s daily life, where vaginal sling procedure becomes essential. Rise in the number of women experiencing urinary incontinence, especially stress urinary incontinence across the globe is set to propel the vaginal slings market growth. In addition, soaring female geriatric population, and increase in need for vaginal sling product, drive the growth of the vaginal slings industry. The increasing geractric female population boosts the market growth as geriatric population is prone to urinary incontinence issues. However, lack of awareness among patients regarding vaginal sling procedures hampers the market growth. Nevertheless, the technologically advanced vaginal sling product, and increase in number of vaginal slings industry, offers profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

A.M.I. GmbH

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Betatech Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

coloplast

cousin biotech

Caldera Medical

Medtronic plc

neomedic international

Promedon Group

