Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global hyper-converged infrastructure market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

Hyper-converged infrastructure refers to a software-centric IT infrastructure that combines and transforms elements of conventional hard-ware-defined systems, including computer, storage, network, etc. It is based on intelligent software components for creating flexible building blocks that substitute the legacy infrastructure of separate servers, storage networks, and arrays. Hyper-converged infrastructure includes virtualized computing, virtualized networking, and software-defined storage. This infrastructure provides several advantages, such as simplified deployments, enhanced hardware selection and upgrades, and improved cost savings. As a result, it is extensively employed across various sectors, including telecommunications, government, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, education, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends:

The increasing demand for an agile IT platform that enables employees to work remotely, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown restrictions imposed by governing bodies, is primarily driving the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Besides this, the expanding requirements from hospitals, clinics, and health centers to manage vaccines and other healthcare-related data further catalyze the global market. In line with this, the escalating digital transformation in the healthcare industry to overcome the challenges of data access and improve staff login times is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of automation in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to eliminate manual processes and enhance storage capabilities and the elevating usage of online banking services across the globe are expected to propel the hyper-converged infrastructure market in the coming years.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cisco Systems Inc., DataCore Software, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pivot3 and Scale Computing.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, application and end use.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Remote Office or Branch Office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data Center Consolidation

Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery

Critical Applications Virtualization

Others

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

