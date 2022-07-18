Healthcare Cyber Security Market Estimated to Reach $57.25 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Cyber threats have been gradually increasing in recent years and many healthcare organizations have struggled to secure their network infrastructure.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, The global healthcare cyber security market was valued at $12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. Furthermore, regulatory and government policies that encourage the healthcare business to strengthen its security standards have a favorable impact on the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. On the contrary, high installation cost of healthcare cyber security solutions impedes the market growth. However, rise in digital dependence and industry 4.0 trends present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on security type, the network security segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare cyber security industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the application security segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of device security segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly around one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to dominatethe market share in terms of revenue by 2030.

Leading players of the global healthcare cyber security market analyzed in the research include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Northrop Grumma Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Sensato Investors, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, and MACAFEE, INC.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• More than ever before, healthcare professionals need to protect their medical equipment and information nowadays. The rise of IoT and cloud devices in the healthcare business has increased the potential of a cyber-attack during the pandemic.

• The demand for healthcare cyber security solutions is growing as the threat landscape widens and hackers develop incredibly advanced tools and techniques to target healthcare firms, get data access, and hold data and networks for ransom (ransomware attacks).

