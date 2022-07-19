BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro, which is better？

BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro Brightness：BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro Contrast：BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro Pros and Cons：BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro

This is an article about testing four high-end smart projectors from Dangbei, and BenQ to figure out which one is better.