BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro, which is better？
This is an article about testing four high-end smart projectors from Dangbei, and BenQ to figure out which one is better.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hook Up is a YouTube influencer who has reviewed four laser projectors, and this article will compare two of the four he reviewed: the BenQ X3000i and the Dangbei Mars Pro, and then figure out which one projector is better?
Brightness
The first thing everyone looks for in a projector is brightness and clarity of the projector. You Tuber Hook Up takes a real test a real test of the brightness of the four projectors based on the ANSI lumens measurement.
The results show that the lumens of Dangbei Mars Pro is higher than the lumens of BenQ X3000i.
Dangbei Mars Pro has 3200 ANSI lumens while BenQ X3000i only has 3000 ANSI lumens. Therefore, the picture quality of Dangbei Mars Pro will be sharper than BenQ TK800M. This means that the Dangbei Mars Pro will give you a better quality experience when you enjoy a private theater at home. It will be able to deliver crisp and color-saturated pictures without image degradation even in daylight, which allows users to enjoy a breathtaking display at any time of the day.
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts an ALPD laser light source and supports 4k resolution. BenQ X3000i is a lamp projector. Plus, it has a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours in normal. It is important to mention that the Dangbei Mars Pro has a lifespan of more than 25,000 hours, which is comparable to the BenQ X3000i, but the advantage of the laser light source is that it does not require lamp replacement, so it does not require any maintenance work and provides clearer and more realistic high-quality images. Thus a laser projector like the Dangbei Mars Pro offers maximum durability, reliability, and longevity.
It is worth mentioning that Dangbei Mars Pro got the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, which proves its ability of reduces eyestrain by diffusing light without compromising picture quality. TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Test is widely adopted by the display industry to recognize if a product is feature eye care.
Appearance
As part of the whole furniture, the projector is also very much part of the exterior design. The color of the BenQ X3000i is white overall and the front cover is black with a red border. On the front, the top left corner is the bulb, and the glass cover protects the bulb from getting dusty. Dangbei Mars Pro uses black as the main color. It is a portable projector with IML floating panel. The main body is made of aviation-grade aluminum and glass materials, and its structure is sturdy and durable. Its minimalist design makes it more fashionable, with a smooth and soft texture and full of temperament in color. Under the auxiliary lighting of the mechanical keyboard, it presents a cool style. The matte hand-painting process and the high-bright touch make this product feel more perfect.
Connectivity
The back of the BenQ X3000i projector is where you’ll find all your inputs, as is standard. When looking at the upper of the back, from left to right， these include：
USB Type A-1
3.5 mm Earphone*1
HDMI IN*2
SPDIF out*1
DC-In*1
RS232 in (DB-9pin)
Look at the Dangbei Mars Pro， The back of the Dangbei Mars Pro laser projector has a different interface available.
Audio jack
USB port (Version 2.0)*2
HDMI input port (eARC)
HDMI input port
S/PDIF
LAN
AD IN
Dangbei Mars Pro supports Dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, which is better in terms of wireless connection and the latency of external gaming devices as low as 20ms．
Contrast
The image contrast is one of the top parameters contributing to a good image, which can show the details of an image. The higher the contrast, the more details in the projection image. The results show that the BenQ X3000i has higher contrast than the Dangbei Mars Pro.
But as we can see from The Hook Up's (YouTuber) review, the Dangbei Mars Pro has a lower contrast ratio than the BenQ X3000i, but it provides a clearer and brighter picture quality than the BenQ X3000i.
Other features
As a home projector, the level of noise it produces is also an important purchase consideration. We can see from the review of Hook Up that the fan noise of BenQ X3000i is higher than Dangbei Mars Pro. What’s more, the power consumption of BenQ X3000i is also more than Dangbei Mars Pro. But Dangbei Mars Pro is poor in terms of smart systems. Therefore, every customer who purchases Dangbei Mars Pro will receive a free TV stick after opening the box and following the system.
Conclusion
If you want to create a private theater of your own at home, then these two projectors are comparable in terms of their technology. But from the aspect of cost-effectiveness, it is obvious that Dangbei Mars Pro is better than BenQ X3000i. The reason is that a lamp projector requires more maintenance and the picture color and brightness will fade and change over time. What's more, it may cost a lot of money to replace a new lamp. Dangbei Mars Pro is only $1699 while BenQ X3000i sold for $1999. All in all, Dangbei Mars Pro will be a more practical home projector by comparison.
