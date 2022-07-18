Epilepsy Devices Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Epilepsy devices market detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical help needs to be called in when epilepsy stays for more than five minutes. Epilepsy device market can follow illnesses such as a closed head injury, meningitis, or a stroke. The major cause of epilepsy is not known. Some of the most used epilepsy detection devices consist of computed tomography devices, implanted advisory system devices, electromyography machines, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, and EEG machines. If epilepsy is not treated then it often leads to loss of coordination, vomiting, and nausea.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Medpage Ltd

Cerbomed GmbH

Liva Nova

MC10

Empatica Inc.

Neuropace Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Increase has been witnessed in the demand for medical supplies to take care of infected population. Respiratory support devices such as atomizers, life support machines, oxygen generators, and monitors are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. Increase in need for medical supplies, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures has notably contributes toward the market growth, owing to rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand for medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Therefore, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the epilepsy devices market.

Compumedics Limited signed a $3.6 million three-year distribution agreement with Japan-based Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. for the distribution of its neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices. The distribution agreement strengthened the company’s market presence in promising markets in Asia.

In 2018, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Embrace by Empatica for use in adults. Embrace is a wearable device for monitoring epilepsy, and it ensures that the patient receives care immediately after an epilepsy attack. In addition, the device can send an alert to the caretaker of a patient and the patient himself or herself when it identifies a pattern that could cause epilepsy.

In May 2020, Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.) formed a partnership with Holberg EEG AS (Norway) to develop and distribute the AutoSCORE algorithm, which assists in diagnosing epilepsy. The collaborative agreements by leading players to maintain a global footprint is anticipated to grow the rate of growth for epilepsy devices market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), epilepsy is responsible for a significant proportion of the world’s disease burden. More than 50 million people are affected by this disorder globally. The general population experiencing active epilepsy at a given time is between 4 and 10 per 1,000 people. However, some studies conducted in low to middle-income countries suggest that the percentage is higher, between 7 and 15 per 1,000 people, creating it a highly common neurological disease. This, in turn, drives the growth of the global epilepsy monitoring devices market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the epilepsy devices along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

