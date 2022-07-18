Digital Signature Market Size is Expected Reach $61.91 Billion by 2030 Growing a CAGR of 33.2%- Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research Logo

Digital signature is a small, specialized program designed to keep the user motivated while running, walking, cycling, or taking part in any physical activity.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global digital signature market generated $3.56 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $61.91 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 33.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Report Sample (222 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1960

Enhanced operational efficiency that leads to reduction in costs, high acceptance in internal processes or communication in enterprises, and need for data security & authentication with rise in cyber-attacks drive the growth of the global digital signature market. However, high cost of investment and variations of existing applications or systems hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovation in technology, adoption of cloud-based solutions, and supportive legislations promoting the usage of digital signature create new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global digital signature market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to its ability to minimize various risks such as identity theft, unauthorized money transfer, account hacking, fraud, fishing, and other kinds of risks related to digital transactions to a great extent and deliver significant results in terms of speed of transaction. The report also analyzes the segments including education, human resource, IT & telecommunication, government, healthcare & life science, real estate, and others.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global digital signature industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to increase in concerns related to the protection of critical IT infrastructure and sensitive data in recent years. However, Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of cloud based and hybrid deployment methods and increased adoption in almost every public as well as private enterprises.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1960

The key players profiled in the digital signature market share are ADOBE, IDENTRUST INC., ASCERTIA, DOCUSIGN, INC., ENTRUST CORPORATION, Thales Group, Lexmark International, Inc., Rpost., Secured Signing Limited, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The adoption of digital transactions surged considerably, which in turn, led to increased demand for digital signatures during the Covid-19 pandemic for easy, authenticated, and hassle-free transactions across the globe.

• According to a report published by Adobe, its digital signature tools segment led to more than 53% surge in sales revenue in the year, 2019¬2020. The trend of digital signature solutions is estimated to expand into employees' tools to speed up work and increase efficiency.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1960

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Reports -

1. Signature Verification Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.