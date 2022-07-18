Global Shrimp Feed Market 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

shrimp feed market share

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global shrimp feed market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

Shrimp feed refers to formulations that are produced to fulfill the nutritional requirements of farmed shrimps. It is made using several ingredients, including soybean meal, fish meal, wheat flour, fish oil, etc. Shrimp feed products aid in regulating adequate levels of minerals, vitamins, essential amino acids, and fatty acids in the shrimps. They help to enhance harvest per unit area, the production cycles, and profitability and also prove effective in reducing environmental contamination caused by shrimp farming. Consequently, shrimp feed formulations are extensively utilized in the aquaculture industry across the globe.

The shifting dietary patterns, owing to the rising health awareness among consumers and the expanding aquaculture industry, are primarily driving the shrimp feed market. In addition to this, the escalating commercialization of vannamei shrimp, on account of the elevating demand from both the developing as well as developed countries, is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, the improvement in disposable incomes of consumers, and the growing population are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the launch of advanced and modern shrimp farming practices across countries is expected to propel the shrimp feed market over the forecasted period.

Market Breakup by Type:

Finisher

Starter

Based on type, the market has been segmented as grower, finisher and starter. Currently, grower shrimp feed dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Market Breakup by Ingredients:

Fish meal

Wheat flour

Fish oil

Others

On the basis of ingredients, soybean meal represents the largest segment, followed by fish meal, wheat flour, fish oil and others.

Market Breakup by Additives:

Vitamins and proteins

Fatty acids

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Feed enzymes

others

Based on additives, the market is segregated as vitamins and proteins, fatty acids, antibiotics, antioxidants, feed enzymes and others. Amongst these, vitamins and proteins exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

