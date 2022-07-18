Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,910 in the last 365 days.

Zinc Oxide Market is Expected to Top a Valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn by 2032

Zinc Oxide Market

Zinc Oxide Market

Zinc Oxide Market- Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and Forecast

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zinc oxide market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3.9 billion in 2022, growing by 5.4 percent year over year. By 2032, the market for zinc oxide is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 7.3 Bn, growing at a robust CAGR of 6.4 percent. Increasing rubber use across a range of end-use sectors is anticipated to increase zinc oxide consumption throughout the course of the evaluation period.

Zinc oxide is water insoluble compound, but soluble in acid and bases. It has wide application in industry such as rubber, ceramics/glass, paint/coatings industry, cosmetics industry and the pharmaceutical industry. Zinc oxide has a widespread use in cosmetic products.

Zinc oxide is used primarily in cosmetics and personal care products including makeup, baby lotions, bath soaps, nail products, and powders and others. Besides its authorized use as a cosmetic zinc oxide is applied as bulking agent and skin protecting UV absorber. In sunscreens zinc oxide is used at concentrations up to 25%. Zn2+ is generally considered a non-toxic metal.

It is an essential nutrient present virtually in every cell. It must be consumed in the diet and absorbed to maintain human health and it does not appear to accumulate with age, etc. Owing to its wide usage in various cosmetics products such as sunscreen, talcum powder, cold cream face powder, depilatories and others is supporting zinc oxide demand in cosmetics industry.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2504

Zinc Oxide Market: Segmentation

Zinc oxide is widely used in skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, toiletries and others (face powder and talcum powder). Among all these segments skin care segment is expected to be the major segment in terms volume contribution.

Increasing usage of zinc oxide as an UV (ultraviolet) filters in sun protection products is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Toiletries segment is expected to account for favorable growth over the forecast period in accordance with the usage of zinc oxide industry. Zinc oxide enable to treat and prevent diaper rash. It helps in protecting chafed skin and enables to seal out wetness. Thus increased usage of zinc oxide in baby products is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Zinc Oxide Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Zinc oxide industry is segmented on the basis of region which includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is expected to account for substantial growth in the market during the forecast period.

In the U.S. zinc oxide is one of only two UV filters approved for UVA1 protection in sun care applications which is supporting the market growth across the region. In European region zinc oxide industry is expected to account for favorable growth. Government approval regarding the usage of zinc oxide in beauty product is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

For instance in October 2015, European Commission Standing Committee approved the usage of zinc oxide as an UV filter in beauty product, which ruled out to be used from May 2016. After that many companies like Croda started using it in their sunscreen products. While Asia pacific is expected account for robust growth in the market by 2026.

Increasing usage of cosmetics products specially the skin care products is expected to fuel the market growth across the region. It has been projected that by 2019, approximately 80.0% of global skin care products revenue will come from Asia Pacific, with China is expected to account for more than 70.0% of revenue share.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2504

Zinc Oxide Market: Drivers
Increasing government approval regarding the usage of zinc oxide as an UV filter in skin care products is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. Moreover, continuous research and development such as in 2012, Nanophase Technology Corporation expanded into a cosmetics realm with the development of new larger size zinc oxide product is further expected to fuel the market growth across the globe.

Oxide Market: Key Players
• U.S. Zinc
• Rubamin
• Zinc Oxide LLC
• Grupo Promax
• Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.
• Yongchang Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.
• Pan Continental Chemical
• J.G. Chemicals
• Akrochem
• ZM Silesia

Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation

By Grade:
• Industrial
• Pharma
• Food

By Application:
• Wet Chemical
• Indirect
• Direct

By Application:
• Rubber
• Ceramics
• Chemicals
• Cosmetics and personal care
• Paints & Coatings
• Pharmaceutical
• Agricultural
• Others

Ask Us Your Questions About This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2504

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/zinc-oxide-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Zinc Oxide Market is Expected to Top a Valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn by 2032

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.