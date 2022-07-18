Vegan Cosmetics Market Report 2022, Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Vegan Cosmetics Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vegan Cosmetics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global vegan cosmetics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, product type and distribution channel. Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape.

Vegan Cosmetics Market Industry Definition and Application:

Vegan cosmetics refer to the variety of organic beauty products that generally include plant-based extracts and environmental-friendly derivatives. These products are cruelty-free as they do not involve any harmful chemical testing on animals or animal-based byproducts. Vegan cosmetics are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, gelatin, collagen, etc. These beauty products offer numerous benefits over chemical-based cosmetics in reducing skin acne, improving skin health with toxin-free ingredients, maintaining skin nourishment, etc. Consequently, vegan cosmetics are widely available in the form of eye cosmetics, nail make-up products, facial beauty products, hair styling and coloring products, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Vegan Cosmetics Market Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of several skin-related disorders is primarily driving the vegan cosmetics market. Additionally, the growing health concerns towards the negative impact of petroleum-based cosmetic ingredients and the widespread adoption of veganism are further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries for minimizing the unethical activities and cruelty against animals during the manufacturing of beauty products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of vegan men grooming items and the rising number of celebrity endorsements for promoting the use of vegan cosmetics are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the emergence of e-commerce platforms that offer lucrative discounts, doorstep delivery, secured payment gateways, etc., is anticipated to fuel the vegan cosmetics market over the forecasted period.

Vegan Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Vegan Cosmetics Market Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Arbonne International LLC (Yves Rocher), Billy Jealousy LLC, Coty Inc. (Cottage Holdco B.V.), Debenhams Retail Ltd. (Celine Jersey Topco Limited), Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Kosé Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Lush Retail Ltd., MuLondon Ltd. and Shiseido Company Limited.

