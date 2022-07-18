Optical Preclinical Imaging Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Optical Preclinical Imaging

Optical preclinical imaging market is projected to reach $859.70 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical preclinical imaging market device serves as a standard tool in preclinical drug discovery and development. This modality offers a virtual window inside the animals, thus facilitating the tracking of biological activities at the molecular level. This method is simple to use, offers fast throughput, is reasonably priced with outstanding sensitivity, and does not emit radiations.

Noninvasive in vivo imaging methods have elevated the use of animal models in preclinical drug discovery and development to a new level, allowing rapid and efficient drug effectiveness screening. During the preclinical stage of drug discovery and development research, in vitro and in vivo testing are performed to ensure that the drug candidate is safe to test in humans prior to the beginning of clinical trials. Animal models are used in preclinical research to help in the exploration of human diseases and the development of novel treatments. The biological relevance of an animal model is crucial for clinical outcome prediction.

The major objective of preclinical imaging is to enhance the probability of clinical success while shortening the time and expense of drug R&D. Nuclear medicine techniques (primarily positron emission tomography [PET] and single photon emission computed tomography [SPECT]), optical imaging (OI), computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance spectroscopy imaging (MRSI), and ultrasound are the most appropriate modalities for small animal in vivo imaging applications. Each modality has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Noninvasive, whole-body in vivo optical imaging enables the monitoring and assessment of diseases, drug biodistribution, and molecular events in small animals by labelling them with light emitting reporters. Tumor cells, stem cells, immunological cells, gene therapy, viruses, or bacteria, for example, can be genetically tagged with a fluorescent protein. The biodistribution of drug delivery nanoparticles and biologicals (for example, antibodies) can be tracked by marking the moiety with a fluorescent dye. In vivo optical imaging can assist researchers to monitor biodistribution, cellular or genetic activity, and utilize the data to track medications, gene expression, disease transmission, or the impacts of a novel drug candidate by monitoring and analyzing light output.

The growth of the optical preclinical imaging market is majorly driven by technological developments in molecular imaging, surge in demand for noninvasive small animal imaging techniques, and increase in public–private efforts, and financing for advanced research. In addition, emergence of new diseases, discovery of new molecules and their clinical trials further boost the growth of the market.

For instance, according to the USFDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) in 2020 about 53 new molecular entities (NMEs) were approved. Thus, rise in such drug approvals and innovations further drives the market. However, high cost of installation, other related expenditures related to optical preclinical imaging, and stringent government regulations are expected to impede the market growth.

According to the USFDA, more than 100,000 human deaths are caused annually due to adverse drug reactions. Adverse drug reactions are the fourth major cause of death in the U.S. Therefore, ensuring an effective approach in drug development studies to facilitate the development of novel drug candidates and limit the occurrence of drug failure in clinical trials compels the biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies to adopt modern optical preclinical imaging technologies, which is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market. Moreover, establishment of reference laboratories across the global for preclinical studies is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

By modality, the market is fragmented into bioluminescence & fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems, and optical + X-ray & optical + CT. The bioluminescence & fluorescence imaging systems segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $245.40 million. The optical + X-ray & optical + CT segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the market is differentiated into pharma & biotech companies, academic & government research institutes and contract research organizations. The contract research organizations segment dominated the market in 2020 with $245.30 million and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global optical preclinical imaging market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of advanced technologies, presence of key players, and rise healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in R&D activities in preclinical studies, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By modality, bioluminescence & fluorescence imaging systems was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By end user, contract research organizations segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

