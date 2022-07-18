Commercial Printing Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Research Report 2022-2027

Commercial Printing Industry Outlook

The global commercial printing market to reach US$ 796.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Commercial Printing Industry Trends, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global commercial printing market size reached US$ 750.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 796.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What is meant by commercial printing?

Commercial printing is the service used to prepare printed materials and transfer the artwork onto a piece of paper or card. It produces phone books, magazines, labels, brochures, advertising, product catalogs, newspaper inserts, corporate reports, direct mail marketing pieces, and promotional materials. Commercial printing provides binding, composition, layout and graphic designing, plate making, and press production services. As a result, commercial printing finds extensive applications in publishing and printing houses and large-scale organizations that use these services to run their day-to-day operations effectively.

Global Commercial Printing Industry Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the retail, and food and beverage industries. Commercial printing is used in these sectors as a marketing strategy to target their consumers. The rising usage of high-quality printed packaging material for advertising and branding represents one of the significant factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, there has been increasing adoption of commercial printers as they are more cost-effective and efficient for bulk printing. Furthermore, with the growing awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable practices, commercial print manufacturers are implementing new initiatives to counter the adverse effects of environmental depletion. As a result, vegetable inks made from vegetable oils have been introduced that offer enhanced performance due to the drastic reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Moreover, extensive technological advancements in commercial printing and the growing advertising needs of enterprises are also fueling the market growth.

Global Commercial Printing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these include Some of the major players in the market are Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD), DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO (DNPLY), Acme (ACU), Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), Cenveo Inc., Quebecor World Inc., Toppan Co. Ltd, Transcontinental Inc., Vistaprint NV, Workflow Management Incorporated, World

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Lithographic Printing

Digital Printing

Flexographic Printing

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

Breakup by Print Type:

Image

Painting

Pattern

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Advertising

Publishing

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

List of Major Key Players:

Quad/Graphics Inc., Dai Nippon Printing, ACME, RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD), Westrock, Quebecor World Inc., Toppan Co. Ltd, TC Transcontinental Inc., Cimpress, Taylor Communications, HH Global, Lagardere SCA, etc.

