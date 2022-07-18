Digital Payment Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Outlook and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global digital payment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% during 2022-2027. Digital payment is a fast, easy, convenient, and secure payment method that is processed online and administered by secure gateways. The transactions are easily traceable as the payment details are stored in a merchant-specific database. The secure gateways are difficult to tamper with and enable users to pay directly from their banks. The commonly available digital payment methods include internet banking, mobile wallets, and banking cards.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Digital Payment Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of mobile payment solutions can be attributed to the increasing proliferation of smartphones and rising internet penetration. This is further supported by the integration of advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML), blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI), which, in turn, have revolutionized digital payments. Moreover, the implementation of several government initiatives promoting the use of digital payments and the surging demand for improved consumer experience are bolstering the market growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of the fifth-generation (5G) network, rapid expansion in the m-commerce sector, and rising awareness regarding the enhanced safety associated with digital payments, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Digital Payment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digital payment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ACI Worldwide Inc.

• Adyen N.V.

• Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• American Express Company

• Apple Inc.

• Fiserv Inc.

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Novetti Group Limited

• Paypal Holdings Inc.

• Stripe Inc.

• Total System Services Inc.

• Visa Inc.

• Wirecard AG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of component, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions:

• Application Program Interface

• Payment Gateway

• Payment Processing

• Payment Security and Fraud Management

• Transaction Risk Management

• Others

• Services:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Breakup by Payment Mode:

• Bank Cards

• Digital Currencies

• Digital Wallets

• Net Banking

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and E-commerce

• Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

