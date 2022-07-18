Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2022–2028 | NEC, Fujitsu Ltd.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

A remote radio unit (RRU) and remote radio head (RRH) is a type of RF electrical system for base stations in small outdoor modules. Their function consist of transmitting and receiving data, filtering of signals, and amplification.

The Remote Radio Unit (RRU) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Datang Telecom Group

◘ Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

◘ Fujitsu Ltd.

◘ Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

◘ NEC Corporation

◘ Nokia Networks

◘ Samsung Group

◘ Renesas Electronics Corporation



Key Drivers

Growing penetration of smartphone devices and high-speed internet connectivity is a key factor driving growth of the Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, 5G smartphones accounted for <3% of the overall market in 2020. Even without the 5G network roll-out, India has already become one of the top markets for shipment of 5G smartphones. As 5G continues to be one of the top desired features in a smartphone, total shipments of 5G smartphones in India is estimated between 32 million and 40 million units in 2021.

Increasing penetration of internet is another key factor propelling growth of the Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, as of September 2020, the number of internet connections in India significantly increased to 784.6 million, driven by the ‘Digital India’ programme. Out of the total internet connections, ~61% connections were in urban areas, of which 97% connections were wireless.

Global Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market: Taxonomy

On the basis of type

2G

3G

4G

5G

Others

On the basis of application

Integrated Base Station

Distributed Base Station

Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Remote Radio Unit (RRU) . Due to increased Remote Radio Unit (RRU) expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Remote Radio Unit (RRU) market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market.

Key Takeaways:

The Remote Radio Unit (RRU) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period owing to the increasing technological advancement in the field of Remote Radio Unit. For instance, in December 2020, Mavenir, the industry’s only end-to-end Network Software Provider, announces an expanded Radio organization for Remote Radio Unit ecosystem.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast and this is attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronic products. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market reached Rs. 76,400 crore (US$ 10.93 billion) in 2019. Appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach Rs. 1.48 lakh crore (US$ 21.18 billion) by 2025.

