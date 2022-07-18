Green Technology and Sustainability Market- $74.64 billion by 2030 With Top Industry Players, AMR Research Report

Green Technology and Sustainability Market

Initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in environmental awareness and concerns, surge in consumer & industrial interest for use of clean energy resources, and increase in the use of RFID sensors have boosted the growth of the global green technology and sustainability market.

The report segments the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region.

The global green technology and sustainability market was pegged at $10.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $74.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key market players such as - Enablon France SA, CropX Inc., General Electric, Enviance Inc., IBM Corporation, Hortau Inc., Oracle Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc.

The global green technology and sustainability industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the internet of things (IOT) segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the market. However, the artificial intelligence and analytics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the green building segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market. However, the crop monitoring segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of lockdown by the government in several countries hampered the green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, the shutdown of various ongoing projects of solar panels and windmills hampered the market.

• However, several green technology solution providers have introduced new strategies and business plans for surviving in the market.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

