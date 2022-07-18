According To Reports and Data, Global Nitrile Gloves Market Is Expected To Witness Revenue CAGR Of 13.1% Till 2030

Reports And Data

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and growing requirements for surgical intervention for treating various diseases drives industry growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nitrile Gloves Market size is expected to reach USD 15.24 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising use of nitrile gloves by healthcare professionals, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing requirements for surgical intervention for treating several health conditions are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about the advantages of nitrile gloves in healthcare facilities, coupled with increasing incidence of latex allergy, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising cases of injuries in the oil & gas industry, particularly finger and hand injuries, are forcing companies to focus more on hand injury prevention strategies, which is expected to further increase demand for nitrile gloves.

The global Nitrile Gloves market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Medical grade segment accounted for a large revenue share in 2021. Increasing use of medical-grade nitrile gloves in hospitals and healthcare facilities due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases is boosting growth of the segment.

• Disposable segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of stringent government rules for worker safety are expected to boost adoption of nitrile gloves and drive growth of this segment.

• North America nitrile gloves market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rising healthcare costs, increasing elderly population, and growing awareness about healthcare-acquired illnesses are expected to drive North America nitrile gloves market revenue growth.

• In June 2021, Rubberex Corp (M) Bhd proposed a private placement of up to 83.2 million shares, or 10% of its share capital, to raise USD 18.7 million. The company said that proceeds to be raised, based on an indicative issue price of 94.5 sen per placement share, would be used to acquire 28 double-former nitrile disposable glove production lines as part of its expansion in Perak, while another USD 2.1 million will be used for working capital.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the global market report include Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Limited, Dynarex Corporation, United Glove Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Unigloves (U.K.) Limited, YTY Group, and Riverstone Resources Sdn Bhd.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Powder-Free Nitrile Gloves

• Powder Coated Nitrile Gloves

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Disposable

• Durable

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Medical Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Food Grade

Texture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Smooth

• Micro roughened

• Aggressively Textured

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Health Care

• Food & Beverage

• Automotive

• Construction

• Others

