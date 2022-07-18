Automotive Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028 | SHW , Pricol

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The market for automotive pumps was valued at US$ 51,885.07 Mn and had 738,923 units in volume in 2019. From 2019 to 2027, the market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8 %.

Rising urbanization and evolving lifestyles have been greatly improving the car industry, thus further increasing the automotive pumps' market. Newer automobiles are provided with sophisticated technology and advanced features, obeying all new quality, emissions, performance, and safety norms. As a result, automobiles today are considerably more fuel-efficient as well as safer than previous models. In fact, it is not uncommon to find numerous car owners making full use of car manufacturers' pumps and accessories to enhance their automobiles' efficiency and safety.

The Automotive Pumps market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ JTEKT Corporation

◘ ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

◘ Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

◘ WABCO Holdings Inc.

◘ Concentric AB

◘ TI Automotive Ltd.

◘ Continental AG

◘ SHW AG

◘ Delphi Automotive LLP

◘ Pricol Ltd.

◘ DENSO Corporation

◘ Robert Bosch GmbH

◘ HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

◘ Magneti Marelli S.p.A

◘ Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

◘ Magna International Inc.

◘ Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

◘ KSPG AG.

Drivers & Trends

The Automotive Pumps market estimations were derived through thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Pump Type:

Fuel Supply Pump

Fuel Injection Pump

Transmission Oil Pump

Engine Oil Pump

Steering Pump

Coolant Pump

Windshield Washer Pump

Vacuum Pump

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Technology:

Electric

Mechanical

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Automotive Pumps . Due to increased Automotive Pumps expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Automotive Pumps market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

Market Dynamics

Launch of new fuel engines is expected to propel growth of the global automotive pumps market. For instance, in February 2020, Mahindra launched new 190hp 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine at Auto Expo 2020.

R&D in automotive pumps is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global automotive pumps market. For instance, in December 2019, researchers from Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland, reported assessment of problems of maintaining fuel injection pumps of marine diesel engines.

Among product types, the demand for electric automotive pumps is higher compared to their mechanical counterparts. This can be attributed to higher energy efficiency of electric automotive pumps.

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness decline in the automotive pumps market, owing to emergence of Covid-19. For instance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the new car registrations in the U.K. decreased by 44% in March 2020 compared that in March 2019.

The automotive pumps market in North America has witnessed automobile recalls due to faulty pumps. For instance, in October 2020, Toyota and Lexus expanded a recall of 1.5 million cars, trucks, and SUVs because their fuel pumps could stop working and cause a sudden stall or hesitation while driving.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive pumps market, owing to increasing expansion of production capacity. For instance, in July 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH inaugurated its new plant in Bidadi, Bangalore, India.

Report Includes:

An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Automotive Pumps .

Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

The worldwide Automotive Pumps market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Automotive Pumps type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

Highlights of the industry's market potential for Automotive Pumps , emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Automotive Pumps specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

Review of patents granted for Automotive Pumps , and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

Company profiles of the the world's leading global players are JTEKT Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., WABCO Holdings, Inc., Concentric AB, TI Automotive Ltd., Continental AG, SHW AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Pricol Ltd., DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and KSPG AG.

